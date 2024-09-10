Monk’s quarters raided: Firearms and drugs seized, two arrested

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police raided a monk’s quarters, uncovering a cache of firearms and ammunition, and detained two people, one of whom had just consumed drugs. The monk had previously served a sentence for drug trafficking in 2021 and had been ordained for two to three years.

Yesterday, September 9, at 3.30pm, Phayoon Pattuli, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation, and Weerapun Boonnak, Investigation Inspector of Phra Samut Chedi Police Station in Samut Prakan province, along with a 15-member police team and volunteer Boonyang Thomyai, searched a temple located in Moo 4, Pak Khlong Bang Pla Kot subdistrict, Phra Samut Chedi district, Samut Prakan province.

They arrested Wanachna, a monk from Pak Khlong Bang Pla Kot subdistrict, and Rattapong from Sai Khao Subdistrict, Phan district, Chiang Rai province.

The police team acted on information received through the Phra Samut Chedi Police Station’s Facebook page, which indicated suspicious activities involving a monk and a group of young people frequently gathering at the monk’s quarters. After over a week of surveillance and information gathering, the police confirmed the suspicions, planned an operation and executed the search at the targeted three-story quarters.

During the search, they found Wanachna in room three on the ground floor, engaged in religious activities. The police requested to search the room.

The search led to the seizure of two 9-millimetre handguns, 27 rounds of 9-millimetre and .38-millimetre ammunition, three magazines, various gun parts, drug paraphernalia, 17 ball firecrackers, and three spent bullet casings. Rattapong was apprehended while attempting to flee behind the monk’s quarters.

He admitted to having recently consumed drugs. Both individuals were taken to Phra Samut Chedi Police Station for further questioning.

During the interrogation, Wanachna, who has since been disrobed, revealed that he had been released from prison in 2021 after serving a sentence for drug trafficking. He had been ordained as a monk for two to three years.

He explained that the firearms and ammunition belonged to local temple boys, who brought them for repair or safekeeping because of his interest in firearms. He obtained the bullets and spare parts through an online shopping app and from local youths to test repaired guns and for self-defence, reported KhaoSod.

“I admit to using drugs but have never sold firearms or drugs within the temple. I only used them,” Wanachna stated.