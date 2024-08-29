Thaksin visits flood-hit Chiang Rai in sensational homecoming

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Thaksin Shinawatra, the once-exiled former Prime Minister of Thailand and father of current PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, made a sensational return to his homeland on Tuesday, August 27. Touching down at Mae Fah Luang Airport in Chiang Rai, he immediately set out to assess the devastation caused by severe flooding in the region—a crisis that has left hundreds struggling.

Greeted warmly by a throng of Pheu Thai supporters, MPs, and former Red Shirt leaders, Thaksin’s presence was a stark reminder of his enduring influence in Thai politics. His first stop was the Thoeng Bus Terminal, where around 500 flood-affected residents eagerly awaited his arrival.

The flooding, triggered by the overflow of the Ing River, wreaked havoc across the province, submerging homes, roads, and farmlands. Although water levels have begun to recede, many areas remain submerged.

Thaksin also visited the Tab Tao-Phu Chi Fa bridge in Ban Pang Kha, which had been washed away just days earlier. Temporary repairs have enabled limited travel but the damage underscores the severity of the situation. His tour continued with stops at Wat Tab Tao and Wiang Thoeng subdistrict before he returned to the airport.

Addressing the crowd, Thaksin conveyed a message from his daughter, Prime Minister Paetongtarn, who expressed deep concern for the flood victims and promised to visit them soon.

“I may have been away for 17 years but I have not forgotten the people of Thailand.”

Thaksin explained that his delayed arrival was due to an aeroplane malfunction but reassured the residents that flood relief efforts would be intensified once the caretaker government transitioned to full power.

In a nostalgic moment, Thaksin recalled his last visit to Thoeng in 2000, noting the improvements in infrastructure since then. He urged the residents to continue collaborating with their MPs, promising swift government intervention to address the ongoing crisis, reported Pattaya Mail.