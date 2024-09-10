Flood turns Sukhothai village into lake, isolates residents

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A flood has turned Ban Nong Non village in Sukhothai province into a vast lake, with residents relying on boats for transportation. The floodwaters have impacted over 12,000 rai of land for the past two weeks, isolating the village.

Ban Nong Non village in Sukhothai province remains submerged under floodwaters, creating a lake-like appearance that has attracted visitors from nearby areas. Located in Moo 8, Khrai Nok subdistrict, Kong Krailat district, the village has been dealing with flooding for over two weeks. Residents are surrounded by water, with 20 households dependent on long-tail boats to navigate in and out of the village and to send their children to school.

Kathin Sangmee, the village head, shared that Ban Nong Non annually faces varying degrees of flooding due to its location within the Bang Rakam Model Project area. This region acts as a water retention zone during the rainy season, experiencing floods from late August to November. Consequently, villagers must use boats for daily commutes during this period.

This initial flood has persisted for about two weeks, and various agencies have been providing continuous relief supplies. Meanwhile, a significant number of locals and visitors have turned the flooded area into a recreational spot.

Families and friends gather to play in the water, relax, and enjoy meals together, especially during weekends. The road leading to Ban Nong Non, now submerged under high water, resembles a vast lake, drawing people who come to take photos for social media, enjoy the view, and swim until sunset, reported KhaoSod.

Kathin advised parents to bring their children to the area to supervise them closely. She cautioned that some areas have deep and fast-flowing water, posing a risk of drowning.

In related news, flash floods and the Yom River have severely damaged a road in Wang Yai, Sukhothai, causing a 300-metre section to collapse and submerging thousands of acres of farmland. Officials are actively working to assist.

