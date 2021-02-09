A year after Thailand’s deadliest mass shooting a victim still gets medical treatment

A year after the deadliest mass shooting in Thailand, where a Royal Thai Army soldier shot and killed 31 people and injured 58, a victim is still being treated. Along with regular doctors appointments and weekly rehabilitation sessions, 27 year old Jirattikarn Nobthai has an upcoming operation to treat his wounds from the shooting last year.

The gunman, 32 year old Jakrapanth Thomma, went on a shooting rampage on February 8, 2020 in Nakhon Ratchasima. Many believe the shooting was motivated by a disagreement between Jakrapanth and his commander over a housing sale. Jakrapanth shot and killed his commander and other soldiers at the Surathampithak army camp before going to Korat’s Terminal 21 shopping mall and firing shots at civilians.

The gunman was shot and killed by the special forces team called “Hanuman” around 9am the next day after attempts to persuade the Jakrapanth to surrender.

The gunman had shot Jirattikarn multiple times while he was helping victims outside the shopping centre, according to the Bangkok Post. The bullets damaged a kidney and his colon as well as a tendon in his arm. He was unconscious for a week after the shooting. Now, he only has 1 kidney and his left arm is still very weak from the bullet wound.

“I don’t want to think about that day, although it is still in my memory. Every time I think about it, it brings me down.”

After the shooting, the then-army chief Apirat Kongsompong vowed to reform the military’s business and “bring back transparency and accountability.” In October, as Apirat was set to retire, the army’s staunchest critic and founder of the Progressive Movement Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit accused Apirat of making no steps toward military reform.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

