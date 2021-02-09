Teenagers killed in motorbike accident with 18-wheel trailer truck in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

2 teenagers were killed in a motorbike accident in Chon Buri after a 18-wheel trailer truck quickly changed lanes to avoid another vehicle, hitting the bike and running over a rider.

The body of a 14 year old student was found trapped under the trailer truck. The other 13 year old student died on the way to a local hospital. Rescuers say he had critical head and leg injuries. The motorbike was found 50 metres from the truck.

The trailer truck driver, 41 year old Banjonsak Somboon, faces charges of reckless driving causing death. He says he quickly changed lanes to avoid another vehicle.

“There was a pickup truck coming out from the entry road to a temple without warning… I tried to avoid the pickup truck as I was sure there were no other vehicles (nearby.)”

SOURCES: Pattaya News| Thairath

