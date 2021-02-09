Teenagers killed in motorbike accident with 18-wheel trailer truck in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

Thailand
Teenagers killed in motorbike accident with 18-wheel trailer truck in Chon Buri
2 teenagers were killed in a motorbike accident in Chon Buri after a 18-wheel trailer truck quickly changed lanes to avoid another vehicle, hitting the bike and running over a rider.
The body of a 14 year old student was found trapped under the trailer truck. The other 13 year old student died on the way to a local hospital. Rescuers say he had critical head and leg injuries. The motorbike was found 50 metres from the truck.
The trailer truck driver, 41 year old Banjonsak Somboon, faces charges of reckless driving causing death. He says he quickly changed lanes to avoid another vehicle.
“There was a pickup truck coming out from the entry road to a temple without warning… I tried to avoid the pickup truck as I was sure there were no other vehicles (nearby.)”
SOURCES: Pattaya News| Thairath
Road deaths
Man killed and 2 injured after sports car collides with van in Bangkok
A man was killed and 2 others were injured in a traffic accident last night in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem district. Thai media says 35 year old Natthawat was driving a “souped up” Nissan Skyline when he lost control of the sports car, driving over the median and colliding with an oncoming van.
Police responding to the accident on Petchkasem Road and say Natthawat was pronounced dead at the scene. His girlfriend, 26 year old Khemmika, was taken to the hospital with a broken arm. The driver of the van, 56 year old Bunsong, was also taken to the hospital with leg injuries.
A woman who runs a roadside shop witnessed the accident. She told police she heard an engine rev, then saw the sports car drive by and lose control.
Police are still investigating and are reviewing surveillance camera footage in the area.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Road deaths
392 killed in road accidents during New Year holiday’s “7 Dangerous Days”
Nearly 400 people were killed in road accidents in Thailand over the New Year holiday week known as the “7 Dangerous Days.” Motorcycles were involved in the vast majority of accidents while speeding and drink-driving were the most common causes of accidents.
From December 29 up until yesterday, 392 people died in accidents, a 5% increase from last year’s toll of 373 deaths, according to the Road Safety Directing Centre. There were 3,333 accidents altogether and 3,326 people were injured, a decrease from last year’s count of 3,421 accidents and 3,499 injuries.
Motorcycles were involved in 82.5% of accidents. Speeding was reported as a major cause of 33.6% of accidents followed by drink-driving which was reported as the cause of 33.1% of accidents.
The centre says the “riskiest behaviours” were people not wearing helmets and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Chiang Mai reported the most accidents and injuries with 115 accidents and 117 injuries. Chiang Rai had the highest number of deaths, reporting 18 people killed in accidents over the holiday week.
Only 7 of Thailand’s 77 provinces reported no deaths during the New Years holiday week.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Road deaths
19 year old killed in motorbike street race accident in Chon Buri
A 19 year old was killed in a street race accident after he crashed his motorbike into a trailer truck early this morning in Chon Buri’s Banglamung district.
Around 3 am this morning, a crowd of teenagers were lined up at the side of Highway 36 in the Nong Plalai subdistrict to watch the Jeerapat Nongyai race another motorbike rider. Some of the teens told police that Jeerapat lost control of his motorbike and crashed into a trailer truck. Police say Jeerapat was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 64 year old truck driver told police that many motorbike riders were racing at high speeds, not just 2. He says Jerrapat swerved slightly and crashed into the back of his truck.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Jeff
Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 2:51 pm
Don’t change lanes to avoid another vehicle or obstacle, any incident then becomes your fault. Entering into oncoming traffic, instead of waiting for a proper space to enter, is a BAD Thai driving habit. As is making left hand turns onto a road without looking while riding a motorcycle. People in Thailand don’t know how to drive…they think it’s others’ responsibility to avoid them, no matter what. RIP young motorcyclists.
Slugger
Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 3:09 pm
What a pity there wasn’t a pulpit nearby where you could deliver a safe driving sermon.
Toby Andrews
Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 3:08 pm
The minimum age to drive a motor cycle in Thailand is 15.
As long as the police do not enforce the traffic laws Thailand, they will have one of the highest death rate of the world.