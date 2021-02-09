Teenagers killed in motorbike accident with 18-wheel trailer truck in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

image
image
Thailand

Teenagers killed in motorbike accident with 18-wheel trailer truck in Chon Buri

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Teenagers killed in motorbike accident with 18-wheel trailer truck in Chon Buri
PHOTO: Thairath
2 teenagers were killed in a motorbike accident in Chon Buri after a 18-wheel trailer truck quickly changed lanes to avoid another vehicle, hitting the bike and running over a rider.

The body of a 14 year old student was found trapped under the trailer truck. The other 13 year old student died on the way to a local hospital. Rescuers say he had critical head and leg injuries. The motorbike was found 50 metres from the truck.

The trailer truck driver, 41 year old Banjonsak Somboon, faces charges of reckless driving causing death. He says he quickly changed lanes to avoid another vehicle.

“There was a pickup truck coming out from the entry road to a temple without warning… I tried to avoid the pickup truck as I was sure there were no other vehicles (nearby.)”

SOURCES: Pattaya News| Thairath

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Jeff

    Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 2:51 pm

    Don’t change lanes to avoid another vehicle or obstacle, any incident then becomes your fault. Entering into oncoming traffic, instead of waiting for a proper space to enter, is a BAD Thai driving habit. As is making left hand turns onto a road without looking while riding a motorcycle. People in Thailand don’t know how to drive…they think it’s others’ responsibility to avoid them, no matter what. RIP young motorcyclists.

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Slugger

      Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 3:09 pm

      What a pity there wasn’t a pulpit nearby where you could deliver a safe driving sermon.

      Reply
  2. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 3:08 pm

    The minimum age to drive a motor cycle in Thailand is 15.
    As long as the police do not enforce the traffic laws Thailand, they will have one of the highest death rate of the world.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

