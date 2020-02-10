Korat massacre – Shooter’s mother was unable to get into the shopping centre | The Thaiger

North East
Korat massacre – Shooter’s mother was unable to get into the shopping centre
More information is now coming to light over some of the background operations at play during the Saturday evening search for a crazed gunman, now dead, who was responsible for the killing of at least 30 people and wounding 58 others. Some of the 30 or so people currently in hospital are reported to be in critical condition… the final toll remains fluid. While most fatalities happened at the crime scenes, two victims died later in hospital during surgery.
The gunman was shot dead by members of a special forces division called ‘Hanuman’ around 9am on Sunday morning. Police have now revealed that they tried multiple times to persuade the 32 year old who had already killed 29, to surrender. They even brought the gunman’s mother to the besieged shopping centre to talk to her son.
The mother, from the gunman’s hometown in Chaiyaphum Province, just to the north of Nakhon Ratchasima, was taken to an area near the Terminal 21 mall but she was unable to get inside, according to security officials, who were unable to decide about the woman’s safety if she was taken in.
The mother, whose name has been withheld, told officials there was little point in talking to her son “as he had depression and an extremely bad temper”.
Holed up inside the shopping centre, the 32 year old gunman had a HK33 assault rifle that he had stolen from his army base located just outside Korat. He also got his hands on 800 rounds of ammunition and two smaller pistols.
Major General Jirapob Puridet was the man leading the security operations inside the building.
“We had to make the move of confronting him. People who were trapped inside a freezing room and sent messages to us that the oxygen level was very low and they were suffocating.”
“So we had to risk to confront him face to face otherwise people who were trapped inside would die.”
“One officer was killed and three others injured during the ensuing confrontation. At certain points the gun firing was nonstop.”
It took several hours for the police to get full control of the situation. Although the 17 hour-long series of events had started around 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon, it took another six hours before officials had the shopping centre and surrounding areas in secure lockdown. During that time the deranged shooter had been live-streaming his rampage in real time. Horrified viewers shared the footage causing a security nightmare for police. They became acutely aware that online coverage of their movements outside and inside the shopping centre were being viewed by the gunman.
Inside the shopping centre, confused shoppers and workers also had to piece together the series of events from the emerging stream of social media and messages.
27 year old Suvanarat Jirattanasakul, told Reuters that the shooter was aiming to kill, there was no mercy.
“It was frightening because I could hear the occasional gunshot. We waited a long time for the police to come and help us, many hours.”
“The gunman was aiming for the heads,” said ‘Diaw’ on local Amarin TV. “He was shooting everywhere and his shots were very precise.”
Yesterday afternoon Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha informed media that the rampage was “sparked by an argument the gunman had at his base with another soldier over a land-selling commission fee”.
The prime minister also confirmed that the gunman had taken hostages during the shopping centre seige but didn’t go into detail about how many people were involved or what happened to them.
After shooting his commanding officer and a 68 year old woman, the gunman then shot a fellow officer at the army base. He then took the officer’s gun and shot at other soldiers. After collecting other guns, ammunition and stealing a 4-wheel drive military Humvee. After the shooter drove out of the back gate of the military base, he drove to a temple and then to the shopping mall, shooting civilians along the way.
PM orders security review for nation’s armouries in wake of mass shooting
The death toll from the weekend’s shooting rampage in Korat has climbed 30, with 57 others injured. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, himself a general, yesterday ordered a review of security at the nation’s armouries.
“If we had fully followed the standard security procedure, we would have been able to mitigate the degree of violence in this incident. Even if we insisted we had completely followed a proper security procedure, the question is what more could we have done to improve the efficiency of security measures?”
Prayut said that the ease with which weapons were taken by the gunman after he shot and killed the officer guarding the armoury was cause for concern.
Army chief Apirat Kongsompong says Jakrapanth knew the people at the armoury well and they would have not have expected untoward behaviour from him. An urgent order has been sent out to all army units to adopt stricter security measures, including that bolt carriers of guns in guard post armouries are removed and kept separately by the chief of the post. Under the new measures, ammunition and machine guns will no longer be stored at any guard post.
Commandos from elite police units yesterday shot dead Sergeant Major 1st Class Jakrapanth Thomma after he went on a shooting rampage in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima that left 30 dead, after an operation involving hundreds of security personnel.
Prayut, meanwhile, defended the lengthy stand-off, saying the hostages and number of bystanders at the scene forced police to act cautiously to prevent further loss of life.
As for the gunman’s motive, Prayut said he’d learned there was a personal conflict involving a dispute over a house sale with a relative of Jakrapanth’s commanding officer, which arose three days before the incident.
“They would never have thought the dispute would result in this extreme violence because he [Jakrapanth] was normally not evil. But what he has done is wholly evil.”
Just hours before his attack began on Saturday, the Jakrapanth posted on Facebook denouncing “greedy people who take advantage of others,” demanding “Do they think they can spend the money in hell?” He broadcast much of the spree on Facebook Live as well as frequent updates to his account charting the attack from the army barracks in the city to the mall. Some observers are angry he was able to exploit Facebook to draw publicity for five hours before the social media giant pulled his account down.
Meanwhile, thousands attended a candlelight vigil in Nakhon Ratchasima in memory of the massacre’s victims.
Thai PM orders tighter controls on guns at military bases – 30 dead, 57 injured
“He was able to broadcast, unhindered, for nearly 5 hours before his stream was eventually taken down.”
30 people are now confirmed dead (including the gunman) as a result of Saturday’s Korat massacre, 57 people were injured. Thailand’s Prime Minister General Prayut Cha-o-cha listed the sad toll when facing the media yesterday. He also ordered a review of security measures at the the country’s military armouries but fell short of mentioning tighter gun controls in the Kingdom.
“All I can say is if we had fully followed the standard security procedure, we would have been able to mitigate the degree of violence in this incident.”
Meanwhile, the Thai army chief General Apirat Kongsompong believed a key mistake that may have led to the weapons being stolen was that Jakrapanth (the gunman) “knew the people at the armoury very well and they would have not have expected untoward behaviour from him”.
General Apirat said all army units must urgently adopt stricter security measures including that the bolt carriers of the guns in guard post armouries are removed and kept separately by the chief of the guard post.
PM Prayut met the media at the Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. Bringing the situation up to date, he said that 32 people were critically injured and eight had to undergo surgery. ThePM said that such an incident had never happened and he hoped it would never happen again.
He noted that the public sector must learn from the tragedy how to handle similar situations in the future. Prayut said that the government was shocked by the event… “but it was ready to provide mental and financial support to the families of the victims”.
He expressed his gratitude to people who had donated blood… “exemplifying the unity of the country when all sections of society collaborate”.
Discussing possible motives for the gunman’s seemingly spontaneous rampage, the PM said the suspect, a 32 year old soldier, was involved in the brokerage business with his commanding officer and they had a “conflict”.
Earlier reports had suggested that they were involved in a property brokerage business together, which reportedly led to an argument. resulting in the shooter killing his commander and going on a shooting spree on his way to, and inside, the Terminal 21 shopping centre in Korat.
The gunman, himself, posted on his Facebook page (since removed), denouncing “greedy people who took advantage of others”.
“Do they think they can spend the money in hell?”
The 32 year old, dressed in full military fatigue, broadcast much of his killing spree on a livestream as well as posting frequent updates charting the attack from the army barracks, to a temple and then to Terminal 21 in downtown Korat. He was able to broadcast, unhindered, for nearly 5 hours before his stream was eventually taken down.
Thai media under fire for disobeying orders to “tone down” Korat massacre coverage
Thailand’s media is under fire from the government’s telecommunications regulator, the NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission). Cable TV and other news channels, who ignored official orders to stop broadcasting and streaming of Saturday evening’s lockdown and storming of the Terminal 21 shopping centre in Korat, have been informed they “will face consequences”.
Some of the north east’s cable news outlets have come under criticism for their dynamic, live, visceral style of coverage, which regulators say could have compromised the security operations to rescue hundreds of shopper sand worker trapped inside the shopping mall after the armed gunman headed inside, shooting indiscriminately and taking hostages. Authorities complained that the gunman was able to follow the coverage of the security operations on his phone.
A round-up of the situation yesterday morning following the killing of the gunman HERE.
Takorn Tantasith, the secretary-general of the NBTC, said yesterday that several news outlets are being asked to explain why they continued to stream coverage of the operation after 9.30pm.
“I had to call these channels’ executives to ask them to be cooperative because these live broadcasts compromised the security of officers involved in the operation. Even after being asked they didn’t completely tone down their coverage.”
The NBTC secretary general didn’t elaborate on details of the consequences the news channels may face.
In one case on Saturday evening, a reporter for one cable TV news channel continued detailed reports on the movements of police and military operatives on the ground. The live reports included floor plans from inside the mall, snippets of live streams from online media and quotes from police about the ongoing operations. Security authorities ask for co-operation and the live broadcasts to be “toned down”.
A spokesperson for the National Institute of Development Administration says there are hopes that the NBTC can draw up guidelines for media to follow in similar situations.
“It is not the first time that cable TV news channels acted irresponsibly. It’s about time the authorities prescribe guidelines for covering sensitive situations, along with reasonable penalties to ensure compliance,” he was quoted as saying in Bangkok Post.
The department of Digital Economy and Society contacted Facebook early on in the unfolding incident and asked that the gunman’s live stream and homepage be taken down. They say Facebook has also agreed to remove inappropriate images that had been posted including video of people being shot, dead bodies and bloodied and wounded victims.
Other social media outlets have been contacted to follow suit and censor the postings that may contain gory imagery from the bloodbath.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
