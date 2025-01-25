62 students suffer food poisoning at Koh Samui school camp

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Sixty-two students from Theeparatpittaya School on Koh Samui experienced food poisoning symptoms, prompting urgent medical attention. The incident occurred yesterday, January 24, when students attending a scout camp began suffering from severe abdominal pain after consuming boxed meals.

The Narenthorn Ao Thai Centre at Koh Samui Hospital was notified of the situation and quickly coordinated with the Koh Samui district public health office and administrative division. Ambulances from several hospitals, including Koh Samui Hospital, Samui Wattana Hospital, Bandon International Hospital, and Bangkok Samui Hospital, along with local rescue organisations, were dispatched to the school.

Advertisements

Upon arrival at the school’s football field, medical professionals assessed the 62 affected students, who displayed symptoms of diarrhoea, vomiting, and fatigue. Based on the severity of their conditions, 50 were transported to Koh Samui Hospital, seven to Samui Wattana Hospital, and five to Bandon International Hospital.

Among the students, one presented with severe symptoms requiring hospitalisation. Eighteen students with moderate symptoms received intravenous fluids and were monitored, while 43 with milder symptoms were advised to take medication at home.

The scout camp, held from January 22 to 24, involved 409 students. During the camp, meals were prepared by hired cooks, and on some occasions, students cooked for themselves. A male student receiving treatment at Koh Samui Hospital reported consuming a boxed meal for lunch and chicken porridge later in the evening. He began experiencing abdominal pain and diarrhoea at around 5am the following day, with similar symptoms reported by two to three other students.

Students with milder symptoms did not require hospitalisation; they experienced diarrhoea but no vomiting and have since begun to recover after consuming rehydration salts. Theeparatpittaya School principal Dr Nathakorn Damchaom noted that initial symptoms appeared the previous night. The school’s medical staff conducted preliminary screenings, finding students manageable without immediate medical intervention. However, by morning, more students reported abdominal pain, likely linked to the prior day’s lunch. The school awaits further medical test results.

Sanun Seedakaew, a parent of an affected student, shared that he learned about the incident via a messaging app. Teachers informed him that his daughter was hospitalised. Initially alarmed, he was later reassured of her safety after she called to confirm her recovery, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

Dr Songyot Chayaninpromet, deputy director of medical affairs at Koh Samui Hospital, explained the triage process, addressing symptoms from severe to mild. Three to four students in emergency cases were treated for shock but are now stable. The hospital is investigating the cause of the outbreak to prevent future occurrences.