Brazilian duo caught with 6.63kg cocaine at Koh Samui airport

First-time visitors face major charges after high-stakes drug bust

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee13 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, July 20, 2025
Brazilian duo caught with 6.63kg cocaine at Koh Samui airport
Picture courtesy of Bo Phut Police Station

Customs officers and local police on Koh Samui apprehended a Brazilian man and woman after discovering 6.63 kilogrammes of cocaine concealed in their luggage at the island’s international airport.

The suspects, identified as 35 year old Diego dos Santos Silva and 25 year old Fernanda Gabriele Lorenco de Andrade, were detained late yesterday morning upon their arrival at Samui International Airport. Officers uncovered the illicit drugs hidden in two black suitcases, amidst clothing and personal items.

Police Lieutenant General Surapol Thanomjit, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, reported that the pair had flown from Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil, on Qatar Airways flight QR780 on July 17.

They transitioned through Doha on flight QR830 before reaching Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok at 9am on Saturday. Subsequently, the couple boarded Bangkok Airways flight PG123 to Koh Samui, landing shortly before their arrest.

Customs officials, while scanning luggage from international arrivals, detected the narcotics, with 3.62 kilogrammes found in one bag and 3.31 kilogrammes in the other.

The suspects claimed it was their first visit to Thailand. They are currently held at Bo Phut Police Station and are facing charges of importing a Category 2 narcotic (cocaine) without authorisation.

Police are continuing their investigation to ascertain whether the duo was part of a more extensive drug trafficking network.

In similar news, Thai Customs officials arrested a Brazilian couple for trying to smuggle cocaine worth more than 22 million baht.

From October 1 to May 6, officials have dealt with 140 drug-related cases, confiscating narcotics valued at around 800 million baht in total.

Yesterday, Pantong Loykulnanta, advisor on development and tax collection and spokesperson for the Customs Department, emphasised the prime minister’s directive prioritising the prevention and crackdown on drug trafficking and distribution.

Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhawan and Deputy Finance Minister Julaphan Amornviwat have directed the Customs Department to strictly enforce these policies, emphasising their responsibility in protecting the public through effective customs enforcement.

