Pattaya police arrest transgender duo for tourist thefts

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 25, 2025
298 1 minute read
Pattaya police arrest transgender duo for tourist thefts
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya police have detained two transgender individuals in connection with thefts targeting tourists from India and Turkey.

Police Colonel Navin Theerawit, Superintendent of Pattaya Police Station, announced the arrests at a press conference at 6pm on Thursday, January 23. The suspects were reportedly involved in two recent theft incidents.

Advertisements

The first suspect, 42 year old Kachaphaphak, also known as Sara, was apprehended under an arrest warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court on Wednesday, January 22. The charge was theft during nighttime hours on January 19, around 11.25pm. The second suspect, 39 year old Samai, was arrested under a warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court on January 23. Samai faces charges of theft at night with the use of a vehicle to facilitate the crime, transport stolen items, and evade arrest. This incident occurred on January 22 at approximately 4.30am, opposite a hotel on Soi 8.

Pattaya police arrest transgender duo for tourist thefts | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Police recovered evidence from the suspects, including 12 US$100 bills (approximately 43,000 baht), a black fabric handbag, and a grey dress worn by one of the suspects during the crime. During questioning, both suspects confessed to the thefts.

Related Articles

They explained that they would sell the stolen valuables to finance visits to male host bars. Once their funds diminished, they would commit further thefts, specifically targeting tourists who were alone late at night, appeared inebriated, and wore jewellery or carried wallets in less crowded areas or along the beach.

The suspects have been handed over to investigators at Pattaya Police Station for further legal proceedings. Pattaya police have also urged tourists to remain vigilant, be wary of overly friendly strangers, and avoid carrying large sums of cash or wearing expensive jewellery while exploring the area, reported The Pattaya News.

Pattaya police arrest transgender duo for tourist thefts | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

In October last year, nine Filipino nationals were arrested in Bangkok for allegedly pickpocketing a South Korean tourist in the Sukhumvit area. They confessed to targeting foreign visitors in popular tourist spots, sending some of the stolen money to a Filipino broker.

Advertisements
Latest Thailand News
Thai woman arrested over online job scam in Pattani Crime News

Thai woman arrested over online job scam in Pattani

4 hours ago
Police raid online football gambling site near Isaan school Crime News

Police raid online football gambling site near Isaan school

4 hours ago
Harley-Davidson dealer found dead in Volvo in Bangkok Bangkok News

Harley-Davidson dealer found dead in Volvo in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Illegal vitamin C and coffee found in Samut Prakan warehouse Central Thailand News

Illegal vitamin C and coffee found in Samut Prakan warehouse

5 hours ago
Pattaya police arrest transgender duo for tourist thefts Crime News

Pattaya police arrest transgender duo for tourist thefts

7 hours ago
6 Britons arrested in Phuket with cannabis and laughing gas Crime News

6 Britons arrested in Phuket with cannabis and laughing gas

7 hours ago
Thailand to cut electricity to Myanmar to stop scam operations Crime News

Thailand to cut electricity to Myanmar to stop scam operations

8 hours ago
Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs Crime News

Mayor vows to keep Pattaya’s Jomtien safe from drugs

8 hours ago
Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex Bangkok News

Transport ministry: Bangkok Port to host entertainment complex

8 hours ago
Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties Bangkok News

Singapore and Thailand mark 60 years of diplomatic ties

9 hours ago
Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident Crime News

Russian tourist dies in Phuket motorcycle accident

9 hours ago
Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop Thailand News

Chilly weather: Heavy rainfall warnings with temperature drop

9 hours ago
Thai mother reunites with missing son after 5-year search Thailand News

Thai mother reunites with missing son after 5-year search

1 day ago
Delivery rider snared by low-hanging cable in Pattaya horror Pattaya News

Delivery rider snared by low-hanging cable in Pattaya horror

1 day ago
Thai man returns home to find his funeral after police error Crime News

Thai man returns home to find his funeral after police error

1 day ago
Bangkok ranks 4th worst for air quality as haze chokes city Bangkok News

Bangkok ranks 4th worst for air quality as haze chokes city

1 day ago
Pattaya gears up for influx of 5,400 US Navy troops Pattaya News

Pattaya gears up for influx of 5,400 US Navy troops

1 day ago
Rock singer offers compensation after fatal Bangkok van crash Bangkok News

Rock singer offers compensation after fatal Bangkok van crash

1 day ago
7 Thai suspects arrested for abduction and robbery in Chiang Mai Crime News

7 Thai suspects arrested for abduction and robbery in Chiang Mai

1 day ago
Phuket’s future: Seminar tackles bold new environmental rules Environment News

Phuket’s future: Seminar tackles bold new environmental rules

1 day ago
Thai woman arrested for stealing 120,000 baht from Russian man in Pattaya Crime News

Thai woman arrested for stealing 120,000 baht from Russian man in Pattaya

1 day ago
Raging inferno in Naklua destroys 5 homes, injures 1 Crime News

Raging inferno in Naklua destroys 5 homes, injures 1

1 day ago
Chinese duo nabbed in Phuket café lion cub photo scam Crime News

Chinese duo nabbed in Phuket café lion cub photo scam

1 day ago
Thai transwoman busted at Nonthaburi hotel for explicit content Central Thailand News

Thai transwoman busted at Nonthaburi hotel for explicit content

1 day ago
Lamborghini driver flees scene, leaving his valuables and injured pickup driver Crime News

Lamborghini driver flees scene, leaving his valuables and injured pickup driver

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 25, 2025
298 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Harley-Davidson dealer found dead in Volvo in Bangkok

Harley-Davidson dealer found dead in Volvo in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Illegal vitamin C and coffee found in Samut Prakan warehouse

Illegal vitamin C and coffee found in Samut Prakan warehouse

5 hours ago
Thai FDA approves kratom use for health and economic benefits

Thai FDA approves kratom use for health and economic benefits

5 hours ago
62 students suffer food poisoning at Koh Samui school camp

62 students suffer food poisoning at Koh Samui school camp

5 hours ago