Thailand
3 found dead in Nakhon Ratchasima mushroom nursery
Today, 3 people have been found dead in a mushroom nursery in Nakhon Ratchasima, a northeastern Thai province. Police suspect their cause of death was probably due to inhaling carbon dioxide.
The Khon Buri police chief, Prasit Premkamol, says the bodies of 27 year old Nathapol Akkhisamrong, 49 year old Boonlua Channok and his wife, 48 year old Saipin Akkhisamrong, were discovered in their jerry-rigged nursery, which was covered with a canvas.
Prasit, other police officers and rescue workers all went to the scene to investigate after being alerted to the 3 unresponsive mushroom growers.
Nathapol’s aunt, 41 year old Thitya Kulpathumnon, says Nathapol worked at a sugar mill in the nearby area and had come to their house to learn how to grow mushrooms from his relatives.
Boonlua and Saipin’s daughter, 18 year old Nicha Channok, also spoke to police. She said that around 10 pm yesterday she had looked outside of her house and saw a light in the mushroom nursery still glowing. She assumed her mother and father were inside so she went back to sleep.
However, around 8 am this morning Nicha became curious why her parents had stayed in the nursery all night. She then went inside the nursery and saw the 3 bodies on the ground in the same spot.
Thitya speculates that Nathapol had entered the nursery first and subsequently passed out. She believed that Boonlua and Saipin then also went inside to look for Nathapol, but also passed out.
Prasit says the 3 probably died from inhaling carbon dioxide. Per the mushroom growing process, the makeshift nursery was reportedly swimming in carbon dioxide buildup for 3 days with the canvas in place to help spur the development of the mushrooms. However, after 3 days the canvas was supposed to be removed to let the carbon dioxide out like a visitor who has overstayed their welcome. Prasit added that the 3 “might have” walked into the nursery while the process was ongoing, thus resulting in their quick and surprising deaths.
A doctor involved in the investigations considers the cause of death to be a lack of oxygen. The bodies are due to be taken to a hospital where autopsies will determine why the 3 died, Prasit concluded.
Carbon dioxide concentration increases during the vegetative stage of mushroom growth. However, a CO2 meter can be used to measure carbon dioxide levels. The CO2 levels need to be strictly controlled and measured to ensure high quality mushrooms. The necessary concentration levels vary per mushroom being grown.
It was not reported what type of mushrooms the 3 were growing.
SOURCE: Teracom Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
3 found dead in Nakhon Ratchasima mushroom nursery
618 Sinovac vaccinated medical workers get Covid-19
Covid infected mother gives birth to Covid-free son
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Phuket order says visitors must test negative for Covid before granted entry, with exceptions
Protesters run “car mobs”, focus on eroding coalition parties | VIDEO
Covid UPDATE: 9,539 new cases, provincial totals
Justice Ministry looking for 411 people that were falsely imprisoned people, says they’re owed compensation
Pattani bomb and gun attack injures 5 police in their truck
2 days of Phuket drug raids takes in 7 suspects, 2,000 methamphetamine pills
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
Bangkok beauty pageant suffers Covid scandal
New poll shows many have unfavourable feelings toward government’s handling of plastics factory fire
The Sandbox Guarantee – taking the ‘what ifs’ out of travelling to Thailand
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 9,539 new cases, news briefs
Phuket Sandbox woes: 2 more foreign Covid-19 cases, Delta variant
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
All Thai AirAsia July flights cancelled; airlines cope with lockdown
Monday Covid Update: 6,166 new cases, Delta variant on the rise, provincial totals
Whispered but not proposed – could a lockdown be coming?
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
- Crime3 days ago
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
- Bangkok23 hours ago
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
- Bangkok2 days ago
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces