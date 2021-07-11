Coronavirus (Covid-19)
618 Sinovac vaccinated medical workers get Covid-19
After being fully inoculated with 2 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, more than 600 medical workers have been diagnosed with Covid-19 infections, according to the Public Health Ministry today. A total of 618 hospital and medical staffers have been infected with Covid-19 despite having received the Chinese-made vaccine.
It was not confirmed whether they were infected with the Delta variant that Sinovac has been proven to be ineffective against.
Over 677,000 workers in the medical field received two doses of Sinovac when vaccination efforts began in Thailand in February. Data from the Public Health Ministry from the beginning of April until yesterday shows that 618 of those later were infected with Covid-19. Of those infected, 1 medical staffer is in critical condition and 1 nurse has died from the disease.
Proposals had previously been made about giving an additional booster shot of a different vaccine to those who received the Sinovac vaccine after studies show that the Delta variant quickly spreading through Thailand is resistant to Sinovac. Experts recommend an mRNA vaccine like Pfizer or Moderna, but Thailand has yet to procure any.
The Department of Disease Control’s Deputy Director-General agreed with the suggestion at a press conference today, stating that a booster shot of AstraZeneca is likely now or perhaps when mRNA vaccines arrive in Thailand they will use those in the future. The DDC is set to discuss the idea tomorrow.
Thailand has a shortage of AstraZeneca vaccines after the local production facilities halved the amount expected to be produced for the country each month from 10 million to 5 million, but a donation of 1.05 million AstraZeneca vaccines have just arrived from Japan, earmarked for the sick and elderly in Bangkok mainly.
The United States is expected to deliver 1.5 million Pfizer vaccines later in the month as well, and Thailand has ordered an additional 20 million vaccines from Pfizer set to be delivered in later October at the soonest. Indonesia faced a similar problem of Sinovac vaccinated medical workers catching Covid-19 and they decided Friday that they would address the issue by providing Moderna vaccines as a booster shot to those vaccinated workers.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
618 Sinovac vaccinated medical workers get Covid-19
Covid infected mother gives birth to Covid-free son
Phuket order says visitors must test negative for Covid before granted entry, with exceptions
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Protesters run “car mobs”, focus on eroding coalition parties | VIDEO
Covid UPDATE: 9,539 new cases, provincial totals
Justice Ministry looking for 411 people that were falsely imprisoned people, says they’re owed compensation
Pattani bomb and gun attack injures 5 police in their truck
2 days of Phuket drug raids takes in 7 suspects, 2,000 methamphetamine pills
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
Bangkok beauty pageant suffers Covid scandal
New poll shows many have unfavourable feelings toward government’s handling of plastics factory fire
The Sandbox Guarantee – taking the ‘what ifs’ out of travelling to Thailand
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 9,539 new cases, news briefs
Phuket Sandbox woes: 2 more foreign Covid-19 cases, Delta variant
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
All Thai AirAsia July flights cancelled; airlines cope with lockdown
Monday Covid Update: 6,166 new cases, Delta variant on the rise, provincial totals
More than 80,000 people affected by chemical factory fire in Samut Prakan
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
- Crime3 days ago
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
- Bangkok23 hours ago
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
- Bangkok2 days ago
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces