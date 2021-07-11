Thailand
UPDATE: Beauty pageant scandal leads to Covid cluster, participants face potential prosecution
The beauty pageant women who participated in “Miss Grand Samut Sakhon” last month are possibly facing criminal charges for not wearing masks, say police. This, coming after a 22 person cluster arose after the show.
13 of the contestants’ tests positive for Covid, as well as 9 “others”, say police.
Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the metropolitan police told the media that there are likely more people, such as the organisers, who were involved in the pageant that violated rules and regulations.
The show had sought, and been granted permission to hold the event. however, part of the “rules and regulations was that everyone wore masks. The deputy commissioner adds that people at the pageant likely also violated the emergency decree and diseases control laws.
Facebook photos from the show revealed some contestants not wearing masks and not social distancing.
Piya did not say whether he had been rooting for a particular contestant to win.
Original story:
A formal complaint from the Huai Khwang district office in Bangkok been lodged against the organiser of the “Miss Grand Samut Sakhon 2021” beauty pageant, alleging the show violated the Communicable Disease Act.
The complaint, lodged with the Makkasan police, alleges the pageant held on June 26 and June 27 at the Mirin Theatre RCA in the Huai Khwang district of Bangkok, failed to comply with an organisational plan they had previously submitted. Also, that the show did not strictly follow infectious disease control measures. The complaint says multiple contestants, members of the organising committee did not wear face masks at all times.
Kachapa Tancharoen, AKA “Mod Dum”, a TV presenter, says 13 contestants plus 9 “chaperones” had reportedly tested positive for Covid, and that the event organiser is in a hospital.
After hearing the complaint, Chanavorasin Suppanarak, said an investigation would be opened and anyone who was found to have broken the law will be penalised.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post Thai PBS
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UPDATE: Beauty pageant scandal leads to Covid cluster, participants face potential prosecution
3 found dead in Nakhon Ratchasima mushroom nursery
618 Sinovac vaccinated medical workers get Covid-19
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Covid infected mother gives birth to Covid-free son
Phuket order says visitors must test negative for Covid before granted entry, with exceptions
Protesters run “car mobs”, focus on eroding coalition parties | VIDEO
Covid UPDATE: 9,539 new cases, provincial totals
Justice Ministry looking for 411 people that were falsely imprisoned people, says they’re owed compensation
Pattani bomb and gun attack injures 5 police in their truck
2 days of Phuket drug raids takes in 7 suspects, 2,000 methamphetamine pills
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
Bangkok beauty pageant suffers Covid scandal
New poll shows many have unfavourable feelings toward government’s handling of plastics factory fire
The Sandbox Guarantee – taking the ‘what ifs’ out of travelling to Thailand
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 9,539 new cases, news briefs
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
Police raid pornography shoot at Pattaya home, 5 people arrested
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
3 travellers escaped Phuket Sandbox but were quickly caught
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces
Thai government slammed for delays in vaccine procurement
Lockdown tomorrow: What to expect in Bangkok and beyond
All Thai AirAsia July flights cancelled; airlines cope with lockdown
Monday Covid Update: 6,166 new cases, Delta variant on the rise, provincial totals
Medic warns that Delta variant will be dominant in Thailand by end of July
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: PM calls for urgent meeting, expected to discuss “lockdown” measures
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Sinovac not effective against Delta variant, AstraZeneca is
- Crime3 days ago
Pair arrested in Pattaya for allegedly running “romance scam”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand ranked 3rd to last worldwide on Covid-19 handling
- Bangkok24 hours ago
80 Bangkok roadblocks to curb Covid-19 spread before lockdown
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
12 Sandbox travellers in quarantine request to leave Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid UPDATE: 9,326 new infections, provincial totals
- Bangkok2 days ago
BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces