Coronavirus (Covid-19)

New eased rules for travellers entering Thailand enacted

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Quarantines reduced, more sandboxes, and no origin restrictions for international traveller to Thailand. (via Flickr Marco Verch)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand released a slew of press releases yesterday declaring a broad revision to Sandbox and entry programs and making it easier for international travellers to enter Thailand. The two biggest revisions that just went into effect are the abolishment of an approved country list for travellers to arrive from, and shortening arrival quarantine times from 14 days to just one week.

Since launching the first Sandbox in Phuket on July 1, Thailand has maintained a list of countries that were considered low and high risk for Covid-19 transmission. Only those travelling from countries on the safe list (and having been in those countries at least 3 weeks prior to flying) were permitted to enter Thailand.

Now that list has been done away with, and travellers from anywhere in the world will be welcomed when travelling to Thailand. They can travel to any of Sandbox programme destinations in Thailand.

And even more conveniently, Krabi and Phang Nga have now joined Phuket and Koh Samui as Sandbox destinations. Krabi will welcome Sandbox travellers to Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai, and Railay Beach, while Khao Lak and Ko Yao are the areas travellers are allowed to enter Thailand into in Phang Nga.

Those 5 areas join Phuket, Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao for a total of 9 locations people can enter Thailand and stay for the arrival Covid-19 observation period, which yesterday was reduced from 14 days to 7.

Now any international traveller entering through Sandbox locations or doing Alternative Quarantine programs will only need to stay in place in an approved hotel for 7 days before being allowed to travel freely throughout the rest of Thailand. Anyone entering in these programs must be fully vaccinated and will be tested on arrival and on day 6 or 7 for Covid-19.

Those who are not vaccinated have options to enter with 10- or 14-day quarantines for travellers entering by air or land.

For details about revisions in Phuket, click here.

For details about the simplified plans for Koh Samui, click here.

For details about Krabi and Phang Nga as stand-alone Sandboxes, click here.

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

image

Recent comments:
image
Shade_Wilder
2021-10-02 06:53
They just really don't get it, do they? Yes, cutting down on the quarantine is a good thing, but if you are allowing fully vaccinated people (2 shots) into the country, then why do they need to quarantine at all?…
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-02 07:46
46 minutes ago, Shade_Wilder said: I think it is good for Thailand to re-open, even through it is not without risk. BUT, if Thailand is going to re-open, then it should re-open; half-assed re-openings just piss people off. They had…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

image
