New eased rules for travellers entering Thailand enacted

The Tourism Authority of Thailand released a slew of press releases yesterday declaring a broad revision to Sandbox and entry programs and making it easier for international travellers to enter Thailand. The two biggest revisions that just went into effect are the abolishment of an approved country list for travellers to arrive from, and shortening arrival quarantine times from 14 days to just one week.

Since launching the first Sandbox in Phuket on July 1, Thailand has maintained a list of countries that were considered low and high risk for Covid-19 transmission. Only those travelling from countries on the safe list (and having been in those countries at least 3 weeks prior to flying) were permitted to enter Thailand.

Now that list has been done away with, and travellers from anywhere in the world will be welcomed when travelling to Thailand. They can travel to any of Sandbox programme destinations in Thailand.

And even more conveniently, Krabi and Phang Nga have now joined Phuket and Koh Samui as Sandbox destinations. Krabi will welcome Sandbox travellers to Ko Phi Phi, Ko Ngai, and Railay Beach, while Khao Lak and Ko Yao are the areas travellers are allowed to enter Thailand into in Phang Nga.

Those 5 areas join Phuket, Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao for a total of 9 locations people can enter Thailand and stay for the arrival Covid-19 observation period, which yesterday was reduced from 14 days to 7.

Now any international traveller entering through Sandbox locations or doing Alternative Quarantine programs will only need to stay in place in an approved hotel for 7 days before being allowed to travel freely throughout the rest of Thailand. Anyone entering in these programs must be fully vaccinated and will be tested on arrival and on day 6 or 7 for Covid-19.

Those who are not vaccinated have options to enter with 10- or 14-day quarantines for travellers entering by air or land.

SOURCE: TAT Newsroom

