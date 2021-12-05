Connect with us

Chon Buri

4 Bang Saen restaurants busted selling alcohol outside Chon Buri Blue Zone

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: 4 Bang Saen restaurants were busted selling alcohol outside of the Blue Zone. (via Pattaya News)
image
image

Though Chon Buri has allowed alcohol in restaurants as part of the tourist Blue Zone, only specific areas received the exemption to Thailand’s alcohol ban. Over the weekend, 4 restaurant managers outside of the approved Blue Zone areas, mostly in the popular alternate tourist area Bang Saen, were arrested for selling alcohol against Covid-19 restrictions.

The busts took place on Friday night in Bang Saen in the Saen Suk sub-district of Mueang Chon Buri district where police raided venues all weekend. Combined forces of the Saen Suk Police, Saen Suk District Office, and other law enforcement officers reportedly gathered up about 100 officers to raid the restaurants.

The authorities were out in force to make it clear to locals and businesses that only Pattaya, Bang Lamung, Na Jomtien, Koh Larn, Koh Si Chang, Bang Saray, and parts of Sattahip and Si Racha have been permitted to sell alcohol in restaurants as part of the Blue Zone for tourists. The Governor of Chon Buri gave those areas permission on Friday evening, but not to the rest of the districts in Chon Buri.

Many of the restaurants that were searched over the weekend claimed that they mistakenly thought the alcohol ban had been lifted throughout the whole province. The ban remains in place everywhere else, including other popular tourist areas like Bang Saen Beach, continuing nearly 8 months of the unpopular ban that restaurants and entertainment venues have been fighting nationwide, but nowhere more passionately than Pattaya and Chon Buri.

Bang Saen has been lobbying the governor to be added to the list of Blue Zone areas of the province to be included in Covid-19 rule relaxations to benefit tourism, as it is a popular destination, particularly for domestic Thai tourists, who are far outnumbering international travellers in the area currently.

The restaurant raids this weekend resulted in the managers of WARP Bang Saen, Hurt Bang Saen, U-TURN, and H2M being arrested for violating the Covid-19 alcohol ban.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
bb54
2021-12-05 20:28
Pathetic
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok26 mins ago

Burmese woman rescued by DSI after 13 years of forced labor
Protests1 hour ago

Burmese junta drives car into protesters killing 5, injuring dozens
Chon Buri3 hours ago

4 Bang Saen restaurants busted selling alcohol outside Chon Buri Blue Zone
advertiseadvertise
Politics4 hours ago

Woman who told PM Prayut to “retire quickly” claims police visited her
Transport6 hours ago

Boeing’s Max 737 returns to Chinese skies
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY: 4,704 infections, 27 deaths, provincial totals
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Omicron variant and surging Covid-19 affect European nations
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Australia, Asia, and Africa deal with the Covid-19 Omicron variant
Thailand8 hours ago

HM The King returns to Thailand for Father’s Day commemorations
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Omicron spreads to 38 countries, 10 US states; Remdesivir recalled
Transport11 hours ago

Hua Lamphong “won’t be torn down” | VIDEO
North East11 hours ago

Penis park in Khon Kaen is urging visitors to hug a member
Food12 hours ago

Vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Bangkok | VIDEO
Tourism12 hours ago

Maya Bay on hold, but preparations for an eventual reopening continue | VIDEOS
Indonesia21 hours ago

Volcano eruption in Indonesia; 1 dead, thousands flee
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago

PM will decide on need for lockdown if and when Omicron found in Thailand
Coronavirus World4 days ago

Health officials say Omicron probably in the Netherlands prior to South Africa reports
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 days ago

UPDATE: What we know about “Omicron,” new travel restrictions to Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 days ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says PCR tests will remain a requirement for foreign arrivals
Thailand6 days ago

Thailand News Today | Quarantine requirements in Thailand relaxed, Vocal expat deported | Nov 29
Tourism5 days ago

No plans to reverse re-opening, despite Omicron variant – Tourism Ministry
Road deaths6 days ago

Thai man dies by flurry of bullets while going to get 2nd Covid shot
Drugs4 days ago

Men arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly smuggling drugs valued at 95 million baht
Thailand4 days ago

Possible lockdown, Crypto in Thailand, Transit system improvements | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.143
Visa2 days ago

10-year long term visa scheme takes a step forward, measures approved by PM
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 days ago

Thailand entry restrictions on African countries in response to Omicron
Bangkok5 days ago

Foreigner claims Bangkok taxi pocketed 1,000 baht for ride down Sukhumvit
Tourism4 days ago

Cha-am permitted to sell alcohol in restaurants from December 1
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 days ago

Omicron Covid-19 variant isn’t in Thailand, DDC director says
Tourism5 days ago

Tourism officials welcome Czech movie filming in Phuket and Krabi
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending