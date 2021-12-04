Connect with us

Alcohol sales and consumption allowed in Chon Buri again

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Alcohol is allowed in Chon Buri restaurants again. (via Pixabay)
image
image

After what seems like an eternity of fighting, protesting, and petitioning, the party is back in Pattaya! Sort of. Last night, the Public Relations Facebook page of the Chon Buri Governor posted the order easing restrictions on alcohol sales and consumption in the Chon Buri Blue Zone.

The Blue Zone includes Pattaya and Bang Lamung, as well as Koh Larn, Si Racha, and Koh Sichang. It also includes parts of Sattahip, specifically the Bang Saray and Najomtien sub-districts. While this is a huge win for the struggling economy of Pattaya, it is far from an all-out reopening.

The rules allowing alcohol in Chon Buri again may be the most stringent in the country. The sale of alcohol is only permitted in restaurants, and only in those restaurants that are within the Blue Zone and who have clearly displayed SHA certification for Covid-19 safety. Further, the sale of alcohol is forbidden between 2 pm and 5 pm, similar to the rules of supermarkets, and only permitted from 11 am to 2 pm and again from 5 pm to 11 pm, which in fairness, is one of the latest alcohol curfews in the country.

The ban on alcohol and entertainment venues has lasted nearly 8 months, and this new order went into effect immediately to ease the restrictions in Chon Buri somewhat. But nightclubs, bars, pubs, karaoke, gentlemen’s clubs and all other nightlife venues will still remain closed until further notice.

The president of the Chon Buri Tourism Council praised the decision pointing out that the Blue Zone has less than 100 Covid-19 infections a day, less than Phuket and 7 times less than Bangkok, both of which have already been permitted to serve alcohol again.

The alcohol ban has devastated the tourism business, with only about 300 travellers coming per day, as opposed to the 4,000 to 5,000 averaged before Covid-19 when tourists spent about 500,000 baht per day on booze. Many businesses have complained that big chain supermarkets and convenience stores continued selling alcohol so tourists could still drink while local businesses were not allowed to serve them.

SOURCE: Pattaya News and Bangkok Post

SOURCE: Pattaya News and Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-12-04 19:03
6 minutes ago, Chaimai said: Run by a chap from Leeds? Still closed is it ?
image
Chaimai
2021-12-04 19:06
1 minute ago, gummy said: Still closed is it ? No idea Gummy, I don't go into Pattaya very often (massages/shags excepted) but a friend knows him quite well. I suspect he now has his restaurant licence and…
image
gummy
2021-12-04 19:10
1 minute ago, Chaimai said: No idea Gummy, I don't go into Pattaya very often (massages/shags excepted) but a friend knows him quite well. I suspect he now has his restaurant licence and SHA+ certification 😉 Well let's hope that soon…
image
steve860
2021-12-04 19:39
3 hours ago, JohninDubin said: I remember the late 60's and early 70's as a time when it was almost impossible to get a drink after 11pm in Europe's largest city, unless you were a guest in a hotel or…
image
JohninDubin
2021-12-04 19:43
3 minutes ago, steve860 said: Does a 'Spit Roast' count as a meal? I think you may be spending too much time with @gummy
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

