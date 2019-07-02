FOUND. The day the team were found in Thailand’s Tham Luang caves | The Thaiger

Chiang Rai
FOUND. The day the team were found in Thailand’s Tham Luang caves
It was twelve months, today, that the missing Mu Pa team, 12 young men aged between 11 and 16, and their 25 year old football coach, were finally located after nine days of frantic searching.
The team members had visited the Tham Luang cave after their routine Saturday afternoon football practice for a short excursion. After they headed in the rains started, flooding the cave, trapping them and forcing them deeper into the cave’s twisted passages.
By the time the two British divers had located the team the world’s media had become gripped with the story and an entire media camp city had started growing in the mud near the entrance to the caves. It would be another nail-biting week until the first of the team emerged from the caves.
Finding the team proved to be just the start of a challenging week as rescuers had to devise a safe way to get the team out. And there was more rain on the way.
Relatives had been waiting patiently in a make-shift waiting area next to the mouth of the caves
“The twelve boys and their coach have been discovered alive following nine days of frantic searching. They were trapped by floodwaters in a cave complex in the far north of Thailand. The governor of Chiang Rai Province said rescue workers were providing care and managing their extended stay whilst they await a supervised extraction.
Divers reached the group after enlarging a narrow, submerged passageway that was too small for them to get through while wearing their air tanks.
The group, captured on video by one of the English specialist diver, were alert, appeared in good spirits and engaged in conversation with the rescuers. The first worlds they said, in English, were “Thank you.”
The Thaiger led the coverage of the missing team and their remarkable rescue.
• Read our first story when they were found HERE.
• And then a follow up story featuring the jubilant parents and carers who had been patiently waiting for some good news HERE.
And The Thaiger tribute to the rescuers and thousands of volunteers who worked to extract the team…
Truck spraying stepped up to prevent swine fever from entering Thailand
Chief of the Nong Khai animal quarantine office, Jongcharoen Maksuwan, says officials ramped up the disinfectant spaying following reports of a African swine fever outbreak in Laos.
Following the reports, the Livestock Development Department had totally banned imports of pigs and pork from Laos.
Jongcharoen says no pigs are normally imported at the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge border checkpoint, but live and slaughtered pigs are exported through the location. He says authorities require that trucks returning from delivering the pigs be sprayed at a cleaning facility at the border checkpoint.
Officials have increased the ratio of disinfectant from one litre per 600 litres of water to one litre per 200 litres of water for better efficiency in disease control.
Thai Air Asia pulling the plug on its Chiang Rai-Singapore service?
from ttrweekly.com
The Thai AirAsia’s direct flight between Chiang Rai and Singapore is unlikely to survive. That’s the outlook of travel website ttrweekly.com
Launched early 2019 with little fanfare, the new international route was one of four direct services that use Chiang Rai as a hub. The others were direct flights to Kuala Lumpur, Macau and Phuket.
So what’s gone wrong? Apart from the 4,000-6,000 baht return fare compared with the connecting flight route through Bangkok (costing around 12,000 baht), you’ll be in Singapore tucking into your first King Prawn at the Newton Food Centre while the others are still transiting in Bangkok.
The three weekly direct flights depart Chiang Rai on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays at 7am and arrive in Singapore by 11am. But the writer, Don Ross, is bemoaning the 50 to 60 passengers on board the 180 seat Airbus. He says he’s taken the flight six times so far and ponders the low passenger load.
Don believes there is only a slim chance of this flight surviving. Checking the Air Asia website the direct flights disappears after October 29 on the booking page.
Don believes that one obvious reason for the failure of attracting full plane loads was the health-threatening smog that covered northern Thailand for two months earlier this year. And then it was the wet season. He also ponders AirAsia’s over-reliance on its BIG Loyalty program and enthusiastic social media users to promote flights instead of spending on any local advertising.
Don has further analysis of the failure of the Chiang Rai-Singapore route this year to ignite passenger bookings. You can read his full story HERE.
Thousands throng to Chiang Rai to remember the 1st anniversary of Tham Luang saga
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Thousands of locals plus tourists, along with some of the key players in the search and rescue of 13 Mu Pa (Wild Boar) footballers trapped in the flooded Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, celebrated the first anniversary of the day the team stumbled into the Tham Luang caves setting off the epic drama that followed.
On June 23 last year the 13 young men plodded innocently into the mouth of the Tham Luang Cave not knowing that a downpour would trap them inside.
Activities around Chiang Rai kicked off with a 10 kilometre mini marathon, a 6 kilometre fun run, plus a 20 and 54 kilometre cycling contest.
Among VIPs attending were the Phayao provincial governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn. He was the man who ended up being the official face of the mission last year when he was governor of the Chiang Rai province. He would front the world’s media each day as the story grew passing on any information he had.
The widow of Captain Samarn Kunan, the former SEAL member who died during the dangerous rescue operation also attended along with local cave diver Vernon Unsworth who provided so much intel about the local cave system as the mission to find the missing team members started.
Before the morning runs, a religious ceremony was held in front of the Tham Luang cave complex and at the statue of Samarn Kunan to pay respects to the ‘spirit’ of the dead SEAL member.
A few short speeches recalled the monumental global effort, luck and ingenuity that combined to find and bring out the 13 team members alive. Third Army region commander Lt-Gen Chalongchai Chaiyakha said the mission demonstrated “the true spirit of human beings who spontaneously came together with one single determination, to help the 12 trapped boys and their coach and to bring them to safety”.
The team became trapped in the cave after it flooded. They went inside the Tham Luang caves following a training session on June 23 last year. A massive rescue operation, involving cave divers, cave climbers, water drainage experts and many other rescue experts from several countries, as well as thousands of Thai volunteers, was mounted.
All 13 were safely brought out from the cave between July 8-10 in a risky extraction mission.
More about that, more reflections on the events 12 months ago and a great video tribute HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS | The Thaiger
