BKK passenger arrivals expected to surge to 200,000 a day in October | The Thaiger

Bangkok
BKK passenger arrivals expected to surge to 200,000 a day in October
Amid gloomy forecasts and predictions for Thailand’s tourist industry, some good news out of the country’s largest airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.
The number of passengers arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok is expected to rise to 200,000 a day when the ‘winter season’ starts in October. The airport’s general manager Wing Commander Suthirawat Suwanawat says the arrival of flights and passengers during the winter season is expected to increase by 2-3%, compared to last year.
He added that passenger arrivals at the airport last October averaged between 180,000-190,000 a day while the number of arrivals in June, just gone, was about 160,000 a day.
Passenger arrivals averaged 200,000 per day for ten consecutive days from late December to early January during the last high season (2018/2019).
Wing Commander Suthirawat noted that Chinese tourists have also started returning to Thailand and several Chinese airlines have requested new landing slots. A few have been rejected due to too tight schedules. He reported that the airport expected to see the number of arriving passengers at the end of this year stand at about 66-68 million, an increase over last year’s 62.81 million.
Bangkok
‘Fahsai’ is the new Miss Thailand Universe
Thai-Canadian Paweensuda ‘Fahsai’ Drouin has been crowned Miss Thailand Universe 2019. Judges chose 26 year old Paweensuda, 26 from more than 50 other contestants in the pageant’s final round at the Thunder Dome in Bangkok last night (Saturday).
Miriam Sornprommas was first runner-up and Thanatchaphon Boonsang second runner-up.
Paweensuda is 180 centimetres tall, was born and raised in Canada and her father is Canadian (which makes her Canadian?).
She graduated in kinesiology with first-class honours from the University of Calgary. Paweensuda moved to Thailand as an adult to pursue a career in modelling and DJing.
She competed in several other beauty pageants, earning titles in some, prior to this year’s Miss Thailand Universe contest. She was second runner-up in the Miss Universe Thailand 2017 competition.
Paweensuda receives 1.5 million cash, a Volkswagen valued at 3.8 million baht and a condo valued at 12 million baht. She will represent Thailand in the Miss Universe quest later this year in South Korea.
Bangkok
Future Forward MP uncover new ‘Ja New’ assault video
A Future Forward Party MP says they’ve got their hands on CCTV footage which shows four men violently attacking Thai political activist Sirawith “Ja New” Seritiwat. The anti-Junta activist has been the subject or earlier assaults and many threats.
The attack happened on a main road in Bangkok yesterday.
Rangsiman Rome, a Party-list MP for Future Forward, posted that he and two political activists, Chavalit Laohadudomphan and Ton Phreera, had visited where the attack happened and spoken to vendors and motorcycle-taxi drivers in the area.
“The attack took place in a busy area at the mouth of Ram Intra Soi 109 where people waited for public transport,” according to Rangsiman.
“I initially checked the area and found there were several closed-circuit television cameras. All CCTVs are functioning. Now Mr Chavalit and I have obtained the CCTV footage and talked with the Min Buri police chief, who promised to handle the case to the best of his ability,” said the first-time MP and anti-coup activist, who earlier joined Mr Sirawith in several demonstrations.
27 year old Ja New, was brutally attacked yesterday. His injuries included fracture of the skull above the eye, black eyes and a broken nose. He was admitted to the ICU of Navamin Hospital and later transferred to Mission Hospital. It’s the second attack against him in less than a month.
Meanwhile, Democrat Party MP Korn Chatikavanij has condemned the attack of the anti-junta activist and called on the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to order police to expedite the investigation.
“My subordinates used to be attacked when we were the opposition. Police were not serious in making arrests in that case and in other cases. This time, I would like to see the prime minister order police to work seriously. We have seen from lessons in the past that the use of violence did not result in a good ending.”
Korn also called for members of the public to be tolerable to different opinions.
On his Facebook page Rangsiman Rome wrote…
“Witnesses said there were four attackers. They were waiting in the area for a while before Ja New arrived. As soon as the activist showed up, the attackers ran toward him and began attacking him. The activist ran along the road for his own safety, but the men did not stop. They beat him until he fell down.”
“Some witnesses said the attackers focused on his head. The attackers stopped when people nearby shouted: ‘Police. Police’.”
Bangkok
Thailand goes to the dogs – International Dog Show 2019
This year’s Thailand International Dog Show is being held at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok from July 4-7. The event, which takes up more than 10,000 square metres of exhibition space, will be open from 10am to 8pm each day.
Over 200 local and international exhibitors will be showcasing the latest dog care products and services to the expected 200,000 visitors. The event will also feature an array of dog contests and activities for dog lovers.
Now in its 18th year, the show is still proving to be Thailand’s most anticipated event for dog lovers and the largest of its kind in the ASEAN region.
Highlighted activities include the FCI Thailand International Dog Show, in which over 5,000 dogs of all breeds from all over the world compete for trophies, decided by an international judging panel based on internationally agreed judging criteria.
There will also be a Pitbull Weight Pulling Championship, a dog grooming competition featuring the country’s top professionals, a dog bed and wheelchair workshop, a pottery workshop by Ban Din Yen, Lollipop Cake Catering: DIY dog cake decoration, DIY dog accessories and a wide array of fun-filled activities.
Impact say they’ve inject 30 million baht into the staging of this year’s show that will be held under the “Dog’s Fit City” theme.
