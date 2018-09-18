Storms and strong winds hit Chiang Mai

A major road in Chiang Mai province has been blocked by fallen trees and power poles following strong winds and heavy rains today.

Trees and power poles on the Chiang Mai-Fang road in Mae Taeng district were brought down at about 10am, officials said. Phairin Limcharoen, chief of the province’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, coordinated with the Provincial Electricity Authority’s Chiang Mai office to send officials to remove the obstructions as a matter of urgency.

Then, at about 11.30 am, downtown Chiang Mai was hit with heavy rain, leading to flooding as rainwater flowed down Doi Suthep mountain too fast to be drained.

Meanwhile, officials on Tuesday visited 27 houses in four villages of Tambon Mae Thalob, in Chai Prakan district, that had recently suffered storm damage. They handed out food and other necessities to affected villagers.

STORY: The Nation