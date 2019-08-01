Chiang Mai’s Wat Suan Dok closed off after tourists take ‘inappropriate’ pics | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai’s Wat Suan Dok closed off after tourists take ‘inappropriate’ pics
Tourists are being warned about taking photos at a “Royal Family Burial Site” in Chiang Mai province.
Locals say tourist have been taking “inappropriate” photos at the Old Lanna Royal Family Burial Site located in Wat Suan Dok. The pictures were posted on Instagram.
The photos, according to Worpoint News, have “caused great concern to living relatives of the bloodline. The family is of Royal Bloodline. The relatives are responsible for taking care of the Old Lanna Royal Family Burial Site to this day”.
There is now a sign, in English and Thai, placed in front of all 14 Burial sites stating “No Entry”. Locals are hoping this will help “protect any incidents like this from happening again”.
Local community leaders say that climbing around the burial site and the walls are “an act of extreme desecration whether intentional or not”. Inside the burials are the cremated remains of those in the Royal bloodline who are a significant part of Chiang Mai’s history.
The signs that have been hung up at the burial site is one method of protecting against incidents like this from happening in the future.
“Those with decency should have no problem understanding the “No Entry” sign and the chains hung across the entrance ways.”
Cultural ‘misunderstandings’ are not new around Thailand’s ‘sacred’ temples and important cultural icons.
Last year an American couple stirred up local netizens with their Butt Boy Instagram page travelling around Thailand and posting photos of their bare butts in front of temples and significant Thai buildings.
After being arrested the men paid a fine of 5,000 baht each. Commenting at the time of their arrest, Thai government officials said: “This is a reminder that everyone should have respect for Thai religion and culture.”
In February last year five Thais were also warned from acting inappropriately when their photos around the Ayuthaya National Park stirred up controversy. The five were released after stern lectures from Thai police.
SOURCE: Workpoint News
Stormy weather for the Thai north and northeast later this week
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued warnings about possible impacts from a tropical storm expected to reach Vietnam tomorrow and Friday, August 1 and 2.
The area of low pressure which formed west of the Philippines reaches southeast China from today. Should this system strengthen into a tropical storm, it will be given the name ‘Wipha’.
The TMD reports that the tropical depression, over the upper South China Sea, is yielding winds with a sustained speed of about 50 knots. The storm is currently almost stationary.
The storm is expected to move through Hainan, China and make landfall over upper Vietnam, when more rain will be likely with torrential downpours over the country affecting the Northeast and the North later in the week.
Typically, these South China Sea tropical depressions drag in moist air from the Indian Ocean and can bring rain and higher wind speeds to southern Thailand. Expect some rain in the southern provinces, including Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi from Friday to Sunday.
UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again
UPDATE: We have been contacted by the Flight of the Gibbon management and assured that the popular zipline attraction is open again and sorted out from its previous problems. They have been open again since June 2019.
The ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ zipline ride in Chiang Mai has been ordered to temporarily shut down while an investigation continues into the death of a Canadian tourist on Saturday.
The Canadian tourist’s weight has been officially reported now as 122 kilograms after a lot of discussion in Thai media whether the man was over the 125 kilogram weight limit for the ride.
The 25 year old Canadian tourist, Donaldson Spencer Charles, fell to his death after safety lines allegedly broke on his zipline ride in Chiang Mai. He was traveling with a group, including his girlfriend, at the time. Initial investigations indicate that the young men fell shortly after launching off the treetop platform.
Read The Thaiger’s initial report HERE.
Guruchiangmai website report that the zipline has been order to temporary shutdown and the riding license has been withdrew
And Khaosod English reported yesterday that Chiang Mai’s Governor Supphachai Eiamsuwan has published the 25 year old Canadian tourist Spencer Donaldson’s weight as 122 kilograms. He was a resident of British Columbia.
No charges have yet been filed in the ongoing investigation.
Meanwhile, the management at the Flight of the Gibbon say they will take full responsibility and have offered extra compensation to the victim’s family, in addition to a 1 million baht insurance payout. At this stage their website is taking bookings and there is no mention of the incident.
Online, the tourist attraction claims it’s the “#1 zipline tour operator in Thailand,” and that it was established 12 years ago.
Flight of the Gibbon has been temporarily shut down before after three Israeli tourists were injured after colliding into one another and falling to the ground in 2016.
Another two Chinese tourists died in 2015 after falling from two separate zipline attractions, one operated by Skyline Adventure, the other at Flying Squirrels. There was also another Chinese tourist injured at the Flying Squirrels’ zipline attraction in 2016.
Power bank explodes in backpack at Chiang Mai Airport – VIDEO
Thankfully the passenger wasn’t on a plane at the time. The woman had just arrived at the Chiang Mai International Airport. The first explosion was in her backpack which she quickly shrugged off and it fell to the ground. (Watch the video, bottom left at the beginning)
Then, as security came to get a quick video of the incident on his mobile phone, a second explosion started. The power bank was spinning around like a fire cracker, causing panic among the crowd at the front of the airport.
The faulty power bank burnt a hole in her shirt.
The airport posted… “Think about it, if this happens onboard, how would it be? This is why the airport has to strictly check the luggage and power banks before they get onboard.”
Usually, all airlines allow for power banks onboard but there are certain limitations, such as the capacity, which need to be within safety standards of the International Air Transport Association and can only be accepted in the hand luggage. A power bank with a capacity higher than 32000 mAh is not allowed onboard without any exception.
A power bank that has a capacity between 20000 – 32000 mAh is limited to maximum 2 pieces per person. A power bank lower than 20000 mAh is allowed onboard with no limitation.
ลองคิดเล่นๆ ดูนะคะว่า ถ้าเหตุการณ์นี้เกิดบนอากาศยาน จะเป็นอย่างไร นั่นจะเป็นคำตอบว่าทำไมสนามบินต้องตรวจเข้ม และกวดขันในเรื่องการนำแบตเตอรี่สำรอง หรือ Power bank ขึ้นไปบนอากาศยาน #ปลอดภัยคือมาตรฐาน บริการคือหัวใจ
Posted by Chiang Mai International Airport-CNX on Thursday, 25 July 2019
