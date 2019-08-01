Phuket’s tourist bookings looking good – Diversity is the best option Part 3 | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Patong

Phuket’s tourist bookings looking good – Diversity is the best option Part 3

Over the past few months or so, we have read and noted much negativity in the world of tourism to Thailand’s most popular island of Phuket. As everyone is aware, May and June were particularly poor months for most tourism operators and hoteliers with several factors being mentioned to justify the drop which everyone is fully aware of for sure!

Questions with regards to statistics were flying around but once you actually break them down into months, nationalities and so on, we were in positive territory from January until April.

But statistics published included May and June which gave a different appearance when compared ‘year to date’. May and June were very good months for tourism to Phuket in 2018 so set a high target to reach this year.

A recent meeting here in Phuket was addressed by Mr. Weerasak Kowsurat, Senator and former Minister of Tourism and Sports who advised us that the private sector should start to generate statistics locally.

Businesses based here on the island who are directly involved with tourism and can both collect and analyse statistics more clearly and objectively. Collecting data which directly affects the island will be of great help in the future and provide a more defined picture of the actual situation. After all Phuket is a unique island! 

A clear example is the number of arrivals into Phuket International Airport. Figures show 60% are now FIT (independent travellers) visitors arriving into Phuket which is an increase but where are the visitors actually going after arriving? – other provinces, staying in Airbnb accommodation, homestays, private homes? There has certainly been a shift away from ‘traditional’ accommodations and some of the previously most popular locations.

It has been very positive to hear that from mid-August and especially September figures are now moving nicely with a good pick up of reservations currently on hand. For example, our resorts are now already showing ‘on the books’ figures higher than we ‘closed’ the month of September in 2018 which is very encouraging to see. Traditionally September is one of the quietest months of the year. Some of our Chinese partners have been asking for more rooms as their holiday season starts which is very positive and more traditional ‘low season’ tour operators’ supporters too. 

Contracting for the coming high season has been brisk with all now completed and it is encouraging to see the continued increase in request for rooms this coming season.  We have even now managed to secure contracts well into 2021 for some markets and several groups well into 2020 already secured. 

It is true that some markets have consolidated their hotel/resort inventories but are confident that guest numbers will remain or even increase on previous seasons.  Guest expectations and requirements too change ‘year on year’ and many tour operators welcome this to ensure they maintain their loyal customers and keep a fresh look in their brochures which encourage new visitors to come and experience Thailand.

A definite increase in family accommodation requirements has been seen in contracts this year plus hotels and resorts which have be awarded accredited environmental awards. Movement between beaches too has been seen with some of the traditional ‘round trip tours’ from Europe and Australia looking to try new beaches as their guest mix also changes. 

So, time to smile again as we move nearer and nearer to the next high season plus a chance to reflect on the lows of the past months and ensure that everyone works together to welcome visitors ‘safe and sound’ and let them enjoy hassle-free and memorable holidays here in the land of smiles. 

Read Part 1 of the 'Diversity' articles HERE.

And Part II HERE.

Business

Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know

Bill Barnett

Published

3 days ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know | The Thaiger

by Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com

Taking a 2020 view of Phuket’s hotel development pipeline that has now surpassed 15,000 new keys it’s hard not to be apprehensive. From a macro standpoint, the destination’s airlift and location are key success factors.

But for the myriad cast of new and inexperienced hotel developers out there, perhaps a visit down Alice’s rabbit hole is necessary to see just how to measure success in a crowded playing field. Here is our Top 5:

Bed Factories

As beachfront land and ocean views disappear in an urbanising trend, hotel development is seeing an unprecedented push inland. Big, medium and small box properties are springing up in locations where owners only explanation for a hotel, is that they already owned the land. Typically, these hotels have limited views or curb appeal, are located away from key demand generators and are undisguisable in design and character. Hash tag them as vanilla.

These bed factories are totally geared on volume and tourism as a commodity. This set is the most influenced by market volatility and ultimately the only reaction to occupancy fluctuations is to drop rates, while relying on high-commission OTA’s (online travel agents) to dole out business. In a supply demand imbalance these hotels are most at risk. An industrial approach to tourism rarely works, as there are always other destinations who will undercut you on price. Avoid the factory syndrome if you can.

Having A Brand Is Not Enough

Common wisdom is that brands outperform independent hotels. In Phuket there are many striking examples of independents trading above their branded cohorts, but more telling is the bottom line. They call this the hotel business for a reason and only the bottom line goes to the bank. Certainly, bank lending requirements, and hotel residences are driving a strong amount of branding.

One key market impact is hotel consolidation of global chains, with ACCOR and Marriott properties being scattered across the island and again commoditization comes into play. When we analyse costs of chain management, reality bites when the total absolute cost including system fees, annual assessments, sales and marketing etc. often equate to 8-10% of revenue.

When hotels have scale, this works. When they do not, the bottom line suffers. Likewise, as we look at performance of the brands in Phuket, the reality is that well-managed hotels with key aspects and location win, while for others having the name game not an assurance of success given you are just one of many in playing field that is continually stretched. Brands in many  cases are a good choice but it’s not always a given.

One Size Does Not Fit All

I’m a lifelong hotelier and one thing I can assure you is generally speaking hospitality lags many other industries in terms of innovation and change. Hotel developers are slow to understand the dynamic change the smartphone and technology have created in opening up a new world to hotel guests. We have ubiquitous coffee shops which are filled to the brim at breakfast, and the rest of the day mimics one of those movies where aliens have taken all of earths inhabitants to outer space. Dead, empty space.

In Phuket with the thousands of spas, hotels still develop large resort spaces that remain empty for most of the day as guests march out the door with a smartphone in hand.

While hotel chains shout out brand standards and must haves, hotel owners have not taken a similar approach to real estate developers and measure returns in space efficiency. My best example is look at a full-service restaurant in a mall where an operator is paying expensive rent and look at operating efficiency and footprint and compare that to a hotel outlet which typically would have a larger space by 50-100%.

Hotel design, spaces and facilities have to come full circle as a business decision that caters to current and forward demand, and not just reciting the way things used to be done. Less can be more.

Sheep Syndrome (aka copy/paste)

Developer motivation is always an interesting case for hotels. Often times, inexperienced developers want to own a hotel as their friends have one too. They find an architect, look at other hotels nearby, perhaps check an online OTA to see what rates are being charged and that pretty much sums up their entire business development process. They follow their friends or their perceived market competitors just like a flock of sheep being led off a cliff into the surging ocean of hoteldom. Some will sink and some will swim.

All too often the process is not unlike the endless procession of Phuket tourist restaurants with the infamous taglines proclaiming Thai food, western food, seafood and of course pizza. The rationale of the business is to follow the mass, copy and paste, unwilling to ask the hard questions, develop an understanding of the market and commit or be bold enough to walk alone with a product that cannot be classified as ‘same same’.

Don’t Be Afraid To Be Niche

As many destinations in the world have seen success with best in class innovative products, Phuket has seen its share of products that attract a wider international audience. Thanyapura with their wellness and sports offering and Twinpalms paired with Catch Beach Club are just two examples. Another emerging trend is complexed hotels with two brands and tiers with a single set of management and back of house.

In Bangkok the Erawan group has done two of these with more under development. Looking at the business model, operating profit is often 8-10% higher with economies of scale and development or investment cost 10-12% lower due to not replicating areas twice.

My final words on how to be a successful hospitality developer is doing exactly that. Take the lead, don’t expect your hotel operator, architect, muse or friend to magically direct you down Alice’s rabbit hole to success. Innovate, take risks and look to the future, not just the present and past.  Teams need leadership as do successful businesses and after all that’s why we call it the hotel business.

Patong

Patong police visit motorbike garages to warn them about illegal modifications

6 days ago

July 26, 2019

Patong police paid a visit to several motorcycle garages yesterday (July 25) in order to clarify that motorcycle racing is illegal and modifying motorcycles in certain ways can be illegal as well – modified exhausts, removing side mirrors, extra large tyres, air horns, etc.

The police ‘drop in’ only asked for cooperation and requested owners and staff them to inform law enforcement if such requests are made to modify bikes. Police told garage staff, in case motorcycle racers or riders who use illegally modified vehicles are arrested, the garage owner who allowed the modifications will be arrested as well.

The response follows month of complaints by residents and business about motorbikes zooming around late at night in Patong’s back streets, creating chaos, noise and unsafe road conditions.

Crackdown on motorbike racers HERE.

And a similar story from Pattaya HERE.

And one from Krabi HERE.

Patong

Morning fire in Patong destroys workers camp

1 week ago

July 24, 2019

At about 9 am this morning, a fire started at a construction workers’ camp in Patong, destroying about 18 units. Both Burmese and Thai workers were living in the camp. There was no one at the camp at the time as they’d all headed off to work for the day.

The camp is located on Sai Kor Road, before the intersection near the Government Saving Bank, situated behind the Marina Hotel. Six firetrucks headed to the scene and were able to get the blaze under control within 40 minutes.

Newshawk Phuket reports that no one was injured in the fire. Police suspect that the cause of fire was an electric short circuit.

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket and Phuket HotNews

