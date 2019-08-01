Phuket’s tourist bookings looking good – Diversity is the best option Part 3 | The Thaiger

Patong
Phuket’s tourist bookings looking good – Diversity is the best option Part 3
by Guest Writer
Over the past few months or so, we have read and noted much negativity in the world of tourism to Thailand’s most popular island of Phuket. As everyone is aware, May and June were particularly poor months for most tourism operators and hoteliers with several factors being mentioned to justify the drop which everyone is fully aware of for sure!
Questions with regards to statistics were flying around but once you actually break them down into months, nationalities and so on, we were in positive territory from January until April.
But statistics published included May and June which gave a different appearance when compared ‘year to date’. May and June were very good months for tourism to Phuket in 2018 so set a high target to reach this year.
A recent meeting here in Phuket was addressed by Mr. Weerasak Kowsurat, Senator and former Minister of Tourism and Sports who advised us that the private sector should start to generate statistics locally.
Businesses based here on the island who are directly involved with tourism and can both collect and analyse statistics more clearly and objectively. Collecting data which directly affects the island will be of great help in the future and provide a more defined picture of the actual situation. After all Phuket is a unique island!
A clear example is the number of arrivals into Phuket International Airport. Figures show 60% are now FIT (independent travellers) visitors arriving into Phuket which is an increase but where are the visitors actually going after arriving? – other provinces, staying in Airbnb accommodation, homestays, private homes? There has certainly been a shift away from ‘traditional’ accommodations and some of the previously most popular locations.
It has been very positive to hear that from mid-August and especially September figures are now moving nicely with a good pick up of reservations currently on hand. For example, our resorts are now already showing ‘on the books’ figures higher than we ‘closed’ the month of September in 2018 which is very encouraging to see. Traditionally September is one of the quietest months of the year. Some of our Chinese partners have been asking for more rooms as their holiday season starts which is very positive and more traditional ‘low season’ tour operators’ supporters too.
Contracting for the coming high season has been brisk with all now completed and it is encouraging to see the continued increase in request for rooms this coming season. We have even now managed to secure contracts well into 2021 for some markets and several groups well into 2020 already secured.
It is true that some markets have consolidated their hotel/resort inventories but are confident that guest numbers will remain or even increase on previous seasons. Guest expectations and requirements too change ‘year on year’ and many tour operators welcome this to ensure they maintain their loyal customers and keep a fresh look in their brochures which encourage new visitors to come and experience Thailand.
A definite increase in family accommodation requirements has been seen in contracts this year plus hotels and resorts which have be awarded accredited environmental awards. Movement between beaches too has been seen with some of the traditional ‘round trip tours’ from Europe and Australia looking to try new beaches as their guest mix also changes.
So, time to smile again as we move nearer and nearer to the next high season plus a chance to reflect on the lows of the past months and ensure that everyone works together to welcome visitors ‘safe and sound’ and let them enjoy hassle-free and memorable holidays here in the land of smiles.
Read Part 1 of the ‘Diversity’ articles HERE.
And Part II HERE.
Business
Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know
by Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com
Bed Factories
Having A Brand Is Not Enough
One Size Does Not Fit All
Sheep Syndrome (aka copy/paste)
All too often the process is not unlike the endless procession of Phuket tourist restaurants with the infamous taglines proclaiming Thai food, western food, seafood and of course pizza. The rationale of the business is to follow the mass, copy and paste, unwilling to ask the hard questions, develop an understanding of the market and commit or be bold enough to walk alone with a product that cannot be classified as ‘same same’.
Don’t Be Afraid To Be Niche
Patong
Patong police visit motorbike garages to warn them about illegal modifications
PHOTOS: Patong Provincial Police
Patong police paid a visit to several motorcycle garages yesterday (July 25) in order to clarify that motorcycle racing is illegal and modifying motorcycles in certain ways can be illegal as well – modified exhausts, removing side mirrors, extra large tyres, air horns, etc.
The police ‘drop in’ only asked for cooperation and requested owners and staff them to inform law enforcement if such requests are made to modify bikes. Police told garage staff, in case motorcycle racers or riders who use illegally modified vehicles are arrested, the garage owner who allowed the modifications will be arrested as well.
The response follows month of complaints by residents and business about motorbikes zooming around late at night in Patong’s back streets, creating chaos, noise and unsafe road conditions.
Crackdown on motorbike racers HERE.
And a similar story from Pattaya HERE.
And one from Krabi HERE.
Patong
Morning fire in Patong destroys workers camp
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
At about 9 am this morning, a fire started at a construction workers’ camp in Patong, destroying about 18 units. Both Burmese and Thai workers were living in the camp. There was no one at the camp at the time as they’d all headed off to work for the day.
The camp is located on Sai Kor Road, before the intersection near the Government Saving Bank, situated behind the Marina Hotel. Six firetrucks headed to the scene and were able to get the blaze under control within 40 minutes.
Newshawk Phuket reports that no one was injured in the fire. Police suspect that the cause of fire was an electric short circuit.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket and Phuket HotNews
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
UPDATE: Phuket pad thai blamed for putting Perth couple out of action for two years
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
Immigration in Chiang Mai continue crackdown on TM30 infringements
Woman abducted at gunpoint in Central Bang Na car park
Police find 8,400 pills when meth smuggler has car crash
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight
Phuket’s tourist bookings looking good – Diversity is the best option Part 3
Chiang Mai’s Wat Suan Dok closed off after tourists take ‘inappropriate’ pics
PM holds urgent meetings with Thailand’s economic tsars today
Stormy weather approaching the Andaman provinces
Udon Thani woman still missing in Phuket
Chachoengsao woman sets herself on fire after divorce
Thailand’s job market – popular job sectors
Pattaya tourists take a quick swim, return to find their belongings gone
Proposal being prepared to raise the speed limit on Thai motorways up to 120 kph
Make it a date – Thai public holidays in 2020
Two years of construction hell – residents on Rama II Road, Bangkok
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again
- Expats2 days ago
British and Australian expats and tourists ponder the Thai baht
- Thailand3 days ago
Tobacco giant lobbies Thai government to reverse vaping laws
- Environment3 days ago
5 metre King Cobra interrupted lunching on a monitor lizard in Krabi
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok’s expat rental trends changing
- Phuket21 hours ago
Udon Thani woman still missing in Phuket
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok – that sinking feeling