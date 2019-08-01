Connect with us

Politics

PM holds urgent meetings with Thailand’s economic tsars today

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

PM holds urgent meetings with Thailand’s economic tsars today | The Thaiger

The PM has put himself in control of Thailand’s economic matters nominating himself as Chairman of the Council of Economic Affairs. Today the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha holds talks with top officials of four key economic institutions on the budget bill as the economy, which has been a regional leader over the past decade, stutters.

Academics are calling for cuts in military spending as the new government prepares to set the expenditure budget for fiscal 2020, while urging the administration to spend more on economic reform, education and public health.

Prayut is meeting with representatives from Finance Ministry, Budget Bureau, National Economic and Social Development Council and the Bank of Thailand today. He says his priority is to push through the budget bill which is expected to be delayed by about four months from the normal starting date in October.

The new government is expected to set the expenditure target at 3.2-3.3 trillion baht, running a modest deficit of about 450 billion baht, according to The Nation.

The expenditure on military hardware is expected to be closely scrutinised by the opposition and the public. Over the past five years under military rule, critics had blamed the junta-backed government for the rises in military budget under the Defence Ministry, such as the purchase of Chinese-made submarines with tax-payers’ money.

Somchai Sujjapongse, former permanent secretary for finance, said that military spending should be cut and more funding should be allocated in support of the low and middle income groups and education”.

“Cyber-war is here, no need for tanks and other military hardware.”

Nada Chansom, an economist at the School of Development Economics, National Institute of Development Administration NIDA, shared a similar view with Somchai, saying that the budget on national security should be reduced in order to increase spending on education, public health and economic restructuring.

“The global economic slowdown, strengthening of the baht and the slide in Thai exports will pose serious challenges for the new government.”

Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand reports that overall economic activity in the second quarter of 2019 expanded moderately from the same period last year. Merchandise exports continued to contract, consistent with the decline in manufacturing production, while the tourism sector expanded at a slower rate, mainly due to a decline in the number of Chinese tourists.

However, overall domestic demand continued to expand, albeit at a softer pace. Private consumption softened from almost all spending categories, except non-durable goods. Private investment contracted in both investment in machinery and equipment and investment in construction.

SOURCE: The Nation

Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Politics

Thai Navy pushing Cabinet for a second Chinese submarine

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

Thai Navy pushing Cabinet for a second Chinese submarine | The Thaiger

The Royal Thai Navy say they want to purchase a second submarine valued at 12 billion baht from China. Under the NCPO military government the cabinet agreed with the navy’s plan in 2016 to buy three submarines from China valued at 36 billion baht. The purchases would be spread over 11 years.

The navy says they’re now waiting for the new parliament to approve the government’s 2020 budget before the purchase of a second submarine can be approved.

Construction began in China on the first submarine for Thailand in September last year and is expected to be delivered to the navy in 2023.

The Navy has struggled to get interest from previous Thai Cabinets but the military government since 2014 was a lot more sympathetic to their requests. The Navy told Cabinet that there have been no submarine purchases for 60 years and the Thai Navy needs submarines to protect the countries marine and coastal interests “including the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand” (we’re not sure what other waters it would be protecting??).

In 2011 the navy wanted to buy six German-made second-hand submarines at a cost of 7.7 billion baht but requests were rejected by the Yingluck Shinawatra government at the time. Since then there has been a political veer to the east and an increase in military spending with China.

Continue Reading

Politics

Super Poll report card on the first days of the new Thai Parliament

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

Super Poll report card on the first days of the new Thai Parliament | The Thaiger

A Super Poll has published results of Thai’s thoughts on the first few days of the new Parliament.

• 72% say they gained nothing from the debate in parliament on the government’s policy statement

• 78.6% admit they did not believe political parties would fulfil their election pledges.

• 27.2% of the respondents said they have benefitted from the debate

• 79.2% said they didn’t find any MP impressive on the first day of the debate.

• 20.8% of those surveyed said they were impressed with the performances of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Seri Ruam Thai party leader Seripisut Temiyavet, Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak, Future Forward secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, Future Forward spokeswoman Pannika Wanich, Pheu Thai MP Cholnan Srikaew and Palang Pracharat MP Pareena Kraikupt.

Super Poll director Noppadol Kannikar says that the public’s inclination is to give a chance for both the government and the Opposition to address the pressing problems of the people, although most of them do not believe that the parties will fulfil their election pledges.

He said the government, the opposition and the Senate must join forces to reach out to the people and to help ease their hardships.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Continue Reading

Politics

Fights on offer as Pheu Thai MP and senator bicker in Parliament

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

July 27, 2019

By

Fights on offer as Pheu Thai MP and senator bicker in Parliament | The Thaiger

PHOTO: @tanawatofficial

It only took two days before the fingers started pointing and the first offer of a fist fight was made.

Senator Kittisak Rattanawaraha, who challenged Pheu Thai MP Yutthapong Charassathien in parliament to a fist-fight yesterday, admitted he lost his patience because of Yutthapong’s continual bad-mouthing of other MPs.

The Senators have all been hand-picked by the NCPO before military Junta was disbanded and power handed over to the new Government.

He said that he was “not a priest” and could not stand the Pheu Thai MP, so he snapped back and then walked toward him to challenge him to a fight. Yutthapong refused his challenge.

Thai PBS reports that the bickering between Kittisak and Yutthapong stems from Pheu Thai’s criticism of the government’s policy on the suppression of corruption, during which he cited several cases of alleged graft such as the Interior Ministry’s plan to seek a 7.7 billion baht loan to purchase fire-fighting trucks and the Laem Chabang deep-sea port phase 3 project.

Palang Pracharat MP for Bangkok, Sira Jenjakha, protested that the fire-truck project was not part of the government’s policy. More MPs from opposing camps joined the fray.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who was then attending the meeting, stood up and asked for permission to leave the meeting for a business appointment with the chairman of ICAO. He then departed.

Yutthapong, who was still in the debate, shouted at the Prime Minister’s back asking whether he was running away. This triggered another round of protests from Palang Pracharat MPs demanding that he withdraw the comment.

STORY: Thai PBS

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย2 weeks ago

“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore | The Thaiger
BLACKPINK3 weeks ago

ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง3 weeks ago

คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค. | The Thaiger
บันเทิง3 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล4 weeks ago

สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
K-Pop4 weeks ago

“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ2 months ago

เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล2 months ago

ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F

Trending