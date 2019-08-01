PM holds urgent meetings with Thailand’s economic tsars today | The Thaiger

Politics
PM holds urgent meetings with Thailand’s economic tsars today
The PM has put himself in control of Thailand’s economic matters nominating himself as Chairman of the Council of Economic Affairs. Today the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha holds talks with top officials of four key economic institutions on the budget bill as the economy, which has been a regional leader over the past decade, stutters.
Academics are calling for cuts in military spending as the new government prepares to set the expenditure budget for fiscal 2020, while urging the administration to spend more on economic reform, education and public health.
Prayut is meeting with representatives from Finance Ministry, Budget Bureau, National Economic and Social Development Council and the Bank of Thailand today. He says his priority is to push through the budget bill which is expected to be delayed by about four months from the normal starting date in October.
The new government is expected to set the expenditure target at 3.2-3.3 trillion baht, running a modest deficit of about 450 billion baht, according to The Nation.
The expenditure on military hardware is expected to be closely scrutinised by the opposition and the public. Over the past five years under military rule, critics had blamed the junta-backed government for the rises in military budget under the Defence Ministry, such as the purchase of Chinese-made submarines with tax-payers’ money.
Somchai Sujjapongse, former permanent secretary for finance, said that military spending should be cut and more funding should be allocated in support of the low and middle income groups and education”.
“Cyber-war is here, no need for tanks and other military hardware.”
Nada Chansom, an economist at the School of Development Economics, National Institute of Development Administration NIDA, shared a similar view with Somchai, saying that the budget on national security should be reduced in order to increase spending on education, public health and economic restructuring.
“The global economic slowdown, strengthening of the baht and the slide in Thai exports will pose serious challenges for the new government.”
Meanwhile, the Bank of Thailand reports that overall economic activity in the second quarter of 2019 expanded moderately from the same period last year. Merchandise exports continued to contract, consistent with the decline in manufacturing production, while the tourism sector expanded at a slower rate, mainly due to a decline in the number of Chinese tourists.
However, overall domestic demand continued to expand, albeit at a softer pace. Private consumption softened from almost all spending categories, except non-durable goods. Private investment contracted in both investment in machinery and equipment and investment in construction.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thai Navy pushing Cabinet for a second Chinese submarine
The Royal Thai Navy say they want to purchase a second submarine valued at 12 billion baht from China. Under the NCPO military government the cabinet agreed with the navy’s plan in 2016 to buy three submarines from China valued at 36 billion baht. The purchases would be spread over 11 years.
The navy says they’re now waiting for the new parliament to approve the government’s 2020 budget before the purchase of a second submarine can be approved.
Construction began in China on the first submarine for Thailand in September last year and is expected to be delivered to the navy in 2023.
The Navy has struggled to get interest from previous Thai Cabinets but the military government since 2014 was a lot more sympathetic to their requests. The Navy told Cabinet that there have been no submarine purchases for 60 years and the Thai Navy needs submarines to protect the countries marine and coastal interests “including the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand” (we’re not sure what other waters it would be protecting??).
In 2011 the navy wanted to buy six German-made second-hand submarines at a cost of 7.7 billion baht but requests were rejected by the Yingluck Shinawatra government at the time. Since then there has been a political veer to the east and an increase in military spending with China.
Super Poll report card on the first days of the new Thai Parliament
A Super Poll has published results of Thai’s thoughts on the first few days of the new Parliament.
• 72% say they gained nothing from the debate in parliament on the government’s policy statement
• 78.6% admit they did not believe political parties would fulfil their election pledges.
• 27.2% of the respondents said they have benefitted from the debate
• 79.2% said they didn’t find any MP impressive on the first day of the debate.
• 20.8% of those surveyed said they were impressed with the performances of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Seri Ruam Thai party leader Seripisut Temiyavet, Deputy PM Somkid Jatusripitak, Future Forward secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, Future Forward spokeswoman Pannika Wanich, Pheu Thai MP Cholnan Srikaew and Palang Pracharat MP Pareena Kraikupt.
Super Poll director Noppadol Kannikar says that the public’s inclination is to give a chance for both the government and the Opposition to address the pressing problems of the people, although most of them do not believe that the parties will fulfil their election pledges.
He said the government, the opposition and the Senate must join forces to reach out to the people and to help ease their hardships.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Fights on offer as Pheu Thai MP and senator bicker in Parliament
PHOTO: @tanawatofficial
It only took two days before the fingers started pointing and the first offer of a fist fight was made.
Senator Kittisak Rattanawaraha, who challenged Pheu Thai MP Yutthapong Charassathien in parliament to a fist-fight yesterday, admitted he lost his patience because of Yutthapong’s continual bad-mouthing of other MPs.
The Senators have all been hand-picked by the NCPO before military Junta was disbanded and power handed over to the new Government.
He said that he was “not a priest” and could not stand the Pheu Thai MP, so he snapped back and then walked toward him to challenge him to a fight. Yutthapong refused his challenge.
Thai PBS reports that the bickering between Kittisak and Yutthapong stems from Pheu Thai’s criticism of the government’s policy on the suppression of corruption, during which he cited several cases of alleged graft such as the Interior Ministry’s plan to seek a 7.7 billion baht loan to purchase fire-fighting trucks and the Laem Chabang deep-sea port phase 3 project.
Palang Pracharat MP for Bangkok, Sira Jenjakha, protested that the fire-truck project was not part of the government’s policy. More MPs from opposing camps joined the fray.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who was then attending the meeting, stood up and asked for permission to leave the meeting for a business appointment with the chairman of ICAO. He then departed.
Yutthapong, who was still in the debate, shouted at the Prime Minister’s back asking whether he was running away. This triggered another round of protests from Palang Pracharat MPs demanding that he withdraw the comment.
STORY: Thai PBS
