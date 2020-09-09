Snake bites teenager using the toilet | The Thaiger

An 18 year old university student in Nonthaburi, just west of Bangkok, was bitten by a python while using the toilet. The 1 metre long python was in the toilet bowl when it bit the student’s penis, splattering blood all over the wall and toilet seat. Luckily the student is okay and only needed 3 stitches (which begs the question, what was worse, the bite or the stitches?!).

The student’s mother says she’s confused as to why the snake made its way to the toilet, adding that the town house is not in a rural area. The snake was trapped and released in the wild.

There have been numerous reports about snakes making their way into a toilet and biting people, usually after they’ve taken their pants off. Last year, a man in Bangkok was bit in the penis by a 3 metre long python when he used the bathroom. He went to the hospital and ended up with 15 stitches.

Another large snake in Central Thailand bit a woman as she went to use the toilet.

“We all think that it’s something that won’t happen to us, I thought that was too until now when this happened in my own home. How can a snake this size be in the toilet? Let me tell you what happened to Anna, my mother. She went to use the toilet as usual. Our home is a village, not in the forest or the middle of nowhere. The snake bit my mother as she sat on the toilet.”

Just last month, a 4 year old was bitten by a snake while sitting on the toilet at a condo near the On Nut BTS Station.

Snakes usually end up in toilets because they’re looking for rats, Geoff Jacobs at Queensland Wildlife Solutions in Australia told BBC in an earlier report. He says the snakes hunt down rats and follow their trail. Many of the rodents go down in sewers.

“There’s only a small amount of water in the bottom of your toilet bowl. They come up through a dry pipe and there’s a small bit of water in the S-bend – he’s only got to go down an inch-and-a-half or two inches and straight back up, so it’s quite easy once they learn how to do it.”

SOURCES:Thai Visa| BBC