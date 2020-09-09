image
Central Thailand

Snake bites teenager using the toilet

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Snake bites teenager using the toilet | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Today Line
An 18 year old university student in Nonthaburi, just west of Bangkok, was bitten by a python while using the toilet. The 1 metre long python was in the toilet bowl when it bit the student’s penis, splattering blood all over the wall and toilet seat. Luckily the student is okay and only needed 3 stitches (which begs the question, what was worse, the bite or the stitches?!).

The student’s mother says she’s confused as to why the snake made its way to the toilet, adding that the town house is not in a rural area. The snake was trapped and released in the wild.

There have been numerous reports about snakes making their way into a toilet and biting people, usually after they’ve taken their pants off. Last year, a man in Bangkok was bit in the penis by a 3 metre long python when he used the bathroom. He went to the hospital and ended up with 15 stitches.

Another large snake in Central Thailand bit a woman as she went to use the toilet.

“We all think that it’s something that won’t happen to us, I thought that was too until now when this happened in my own home. How can a snake this size be in the toilet? Let me tell you what happened to Anna, my mother. She went to use the toilet as usual. Our home is a village, not in the forest or the middle of nowhere. The snake bit my mother as she sat on the toilet.”

Just last month, a 4 year old was bitten by a snake while sitting on the toilet at a condo near the On Nut BTS Station.

Snakes usually end up in toilets because they’re looking for rats, Geoff Jacobs at Queensland Wildlife Solutions in Australia told BBC in an earlier report. He says the snakes hunt down rats and follow their trail. Many of the rodents go down in sewers.

“There’s only a small amount of water in the bottom of your toilet bowl. They come up through a dry pipe and there’s a small bit of water in the S-bend – he’s only got to go down an inch-and-a-half or two inches and straight back up, so it’s quite easy once they learn how to do it.”

SOURCES:Thai Visa| BBC

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

  1. Avatar

    Keith Fitzgerald

    September 9, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    Is this news, or just toilet-reading?
    First of all, let me just remind you and your cohorts that compound adjectives require a hyphen between each word. Things like this are totally wrong, and just alert people right off the bat that the standards at The Thaiger are bottom-of-the-barrel:

    “The 1 metre long python”
    “a 4 year old was bitten”

    Hyphens are free, right? Just like commas, periods, question marks, and apostrophes.
    Now, in terms of content, something like the following is what one expects to see in Facebook or Twatter chatter: ” … (which begs the question, what was worse, the bite or the stitches?!)” You may personally find yourself to be humorous, but such chatter does not even enter the mind of a good writer, let along end up in print.

    Let me ask you about this strange sentence: “There have been numerous reports about snakes making their way into a toilet and biting people, usually after they’ve taken their pants off.” — Are you familiar with situations in which people sit on a toilet seat with their pants on?
    A final pointer for you regarding writing, since it appears that there is no editing happening there: Because you used the phrase ‘making its way into a toilet’ two sentences before the one I quote above, you might try being a bit creative, if that’s possible, and changing the phrasing, instead of just repeating yourself.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

