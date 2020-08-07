Connect with us

Bangkok

Snake bites Bangkok 4 year old using toilet

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

image
PHOTO: Facebook
The mother of a 4 year old girl described how her daughter survived a snake bite received while sitting on the toilet, proof that nowhere is safe from the reptiles that lurk in Thailand’s sewers. Audy Punnada Leung-Aram warned other parents on Facebook after reporting the terrifying incident at her condominium near Onnut Skytrain Station.

At about 5am, she took the girl to the toilet and placed her on the seat. As she was lifting her off, a snake struck out from the bowl and bit the child on her backside before disappearing back down the pipe. Alerted by his wife’s screams, the father ran to the toilet and attempted to suck the venom from the child’s wound.

The parents then rushed the child to hospital, where doctors confirmed there was no venom in the wound. Though she survived, the incident left the girl traumatised and afraid of going to the toilet.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Rinky Stingpiece

    August 7, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    I tend to worry about spiders nibbling on the low-hanging fruit, but it’s never actually happened.
    I wonder what colour this snake was? It must have been well-camouflaged.

    Reply

