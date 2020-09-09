image
Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket airport sees increase in domestic arrivals over long weekend

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Phuket airport sees increase in domestic arrivals over long weekend | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

The general manager of Phuket airport, Thanee Chuangchoo, says domestic arrivals were on the up over the course of the recent 4 day holiday. The long weekend, from September 4 to 7, was brought in to replace the annual Songkran holiday in April, cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The jump in domestic arrivals will have provided some relief, albeit temporary, to a province struggling to survive the Covid-19 fallout.

“During the 4-day holiday, the number of arrivals per day surpassed the 10,000 mark. The highest, 10,133, was on Sept 4, with all 85 flights fully loaded. It’s heartening to see that Thai people still want to make a tour to Phuket.”

For the sake of comparison, Thanee says that during the month of August, around 6,000 domestic passengers landed in Phuket each day. The airport is currently served by a number of domestic carriers, including Nok Air, Thai AirAsia, Thai VietJet Air, Bangkok Airways, and Thai Smile, a subsidiary of Thai Airways.

Yesterday, the airport held a dress rehearsal, in preparation for an eventual re-opening to foreign tourists. However, there is no official confirmation yet as to when that might happen.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Phuket

Phuket Airport prepares for eventual launch of tourist pilot project

Maya Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Phuket Airport prepares for eventual launch of tourist pilot project | The Thaiger
PHOTO: www.cgtn.com

Phuket Airport carried out a trial run yesterday, going over all the steps necessary to admit tourists under the much-discussed, not-yet-happening, off-and-on “Phuket Model”. The plan to use Phuket as a pilot, to test a limited return of international tourists, was set to launch in October but has now been postponed. The brakes were applied when Thailand recorded its first locally-transmitted case of Covid-19 in over 3 months, coupled with some concerns raised by Phuket locals, who questioned the safety of the plan. There are hopes the plan will eventually be put into effect, with staff and officials at Phuket […]

Continue Reading

Economy

A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand?

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

A Land Bridge or the Kra Canal for Thailand? | The Thaiger

OPINION by guest writer Tony P Restall Why the land bridge idea will never work Much has been written about the long-proposed Thai or Kra Canal and the on and off decision to proceed, or not. Over the recent years several high-level committees have examined the economic benefits to establish a water connection by means of a canal linking the East Coast of Thailand to the West Coast. For hundreds of years there has been proposals to cut a Canal across the Kra Peninsular, the skinniest part of the Malay Peninsula, to facilitate a short cut and avoid the transit of […]

Continue Reading

Business

A new CEO for Phuket’s Thanyapura Sports & Health Resort

The Thaiger

Published

23 hours ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

A new CEO for Phuket&#8217;s Thanyapura Sports &#038; Health Resort | The Thaiger

Thanyapura Sports & Health Resort in Thalang, Phuket, has named Edgar Toral Hernandez as its new CEO, effective from last week. He joined the company back in 2017 as an executive vice president. Before joining Thanyapura he worked in various senior operational roles in the hospitality and healthcare industries across Latin America, Europe and Asia. The appointment was announced by Thanyapura’s outgoing CEO and president, Carl Philipp Berno Graf von Hardenberg. Edgar Hernandez says he will focus on Thanyapura’s international expansion, after 6 and a half years working in Phuket. The expansion will start with establishing a corporate office in Singapore […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending