Rumours of another coup are false, PM says | The Thaiger

Rumours of another coup are false, PM says

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

57 mins ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO
Coup? What coup? Rumours have been floating around about an impending coup d’etat by the army. When asked about a possible coup, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha dismissed it, calling the rumour nonsense and groundless. He then abruptly called the press meeting to an end.

Some have been saying the army is preparing for the coup by moving its forces and equipment. A spokesperson for the army says this isn’t true and calls the rumour a “distortion of information.”

Special adviser to the army says the army will tell make an announcement before they move their forces, making sure they don’t cause anyone in the area to panic. He says the army chief has warned all units to exercise caution due to the rumour and suggested they communicate with the public to end any speculation.

Army chief Apirat Kongsompong also dismissed coup rumour when asked by a reporter from the Bangkok Post, saying “Don’t worry. Won’t happen again.”

The last coup was in 2014 when Prayut was an army chief. There have been a dozen coups in Thailand since the first and nearly bloodless coup in 1932, ending nearly 800 years of absolute monarchy and stumbling into democratic parliamentary rule. The last few coups have been triggered by politics.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post |Nation Thailand|Wikapedia

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Trending