2 Thai social media influencers arrested for promoting Yaba online

February 3, 2025
Photo via ThaiRath

Two Thai social media influencers promoted methamphetamine, also known as Yaba, on the TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) platforms, leading to their arrest yesterday, February 2.

Officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division raided a house in Soi Ram Inthra 40 in the Bueng Kum district of Bangkok to arrest two social media influencers, 21 year old Suppanat Panyasin and 21 year old Autsada Dujjanuthat. The two were present at the property during the raid.

Their arrest followed a police investigation into a Yaba advertisement found on their X and TikTok accounts. The pair had over three million followers, with most of their previous content focused on hip-hop music and photoshoots.

The duo was well-known on TikTok for taking pictures at various locations in Bangkok and editing them to resemble scenes in the US. The drug-related advertisement was only recently discovered on their accounts.

Officers searched the house and seized two mobile phones, bank account details, and a pack of Yaba found at the property.

Thai social media influencers arrested for drug advertisement
Photo via ThaiRath

The two suspects confessed to using Yaba and promoting it to their followers. Those interested in purchasing the drug could contact them to place an order, after which they would arrange for another dealer to deliver the drugs.

Police investigated the alleged drug dealer but found no direct connection. It remains unclear where or from whom the two sourced their supply.

Thai men arrested for promoting Yaba online
Photo via Channel 7

The suspects were transferred to Khok Khram Police Station for legal proceedings, though the exact charges against them have not been publicly disclosed. Based on previous similar cases, they may face charges under two sections of the law:

  • Section 145 of the Narcotics Control Act: Possessing a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. The penalty ranges from two to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of 200,000 to 2 million baht.
  • Section 162 of the Narcotics Act: Using a Category 1 drug. The penalty includes up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

A background check revealed that Autsada had previously been arrested and imprisoned at Khlong Prem Prison for illegal possession of a firearm.

