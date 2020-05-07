Will Pattaya bar customers want ID tracing and bar girls with masks and gloves? | The Thaiger

Business
Will Pattaya bar customers want ID tracing and bar girls with masks and gloves?
OPINION
Why do people travel to Pattaya? If it’s for the legendary bar scene, they’re going to be in for a surprise if proposed Covid-era measures are adopted. Likely it’s not going to be the ‘Pattaya’ they were expecting, or had been accustomed to in the past.
Social distancing (surely a phrase to be added to dictionaries from this year), limiting customers inside a bar, and bar workers with face masks and gloves, are just some of the proposed ideas for bars and nightclubs in the party town when they are finally allowed to re-open.
Understandably owners of the popular bars are desperate to lift up the shutters and entice the customers back into their familiar domain of expensive drinks, loud music and attractive hostesses. The large band of young female employees are also eager to welcome back the tourists. But the ‘new look’ bar and club scene may not be a turn on for the city’s expat crowd or future tourists.
In the suggested proposals, customers could also be asked to submit ID prior to entering a venue in case the information is needed for contact tracing in future. Screening checkpoints could also be set up at the entrances to popular haunts like Walking Street and Soi 6.
A meeting to discuss possible transition guidelines was held last Sunday at the Hollywood Club attended by representatives of Pattaya’s bar and nightclub scene, and officials from City Hall and the local police.
The meeting also discussed the possibilities of waiving various taxes and licensee fees. The issue of intransigent landlords who are still demanding full rent payments, was also discussed.
The seaside resort is facing a wipe-out scenario until some safe means of opening bars and clubs can be found. But that’s only the start of the recovery. At this stage there are no tourists and any early opening would only serve the city’s expat community or a trickle of domestic visitors.
The Thai government have closed all international airports for incoming passengers until at least the end of May and, beyond that, have not disclosed the conditions whereby they’d be willing to allow foreigners to return. Many of the Pattaya’s feeder markets for tourists are still in the midst of their own pandemic responses and are banning citizens from travel. Australians, for example, are being told it is unlikely to the government will allow international travel for the rest of this year. Airlines, meanwhile, remain largely grounded with their business models in tatters and many of the smaller, low-cost airlines facing closure.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Hundreds seek Emergency loans from the Government Saving Bank
Parn Phet Market Government Savings Bank branch in Mukdahan (north eastern Thailand) reports that hundreds of people have lined up to seek emergency loans from the government to help those affected by the Covid-19 crisis. The queue was stated to have been so long that it stretched out onto the street.
After making their online applications, those applicants were asked for a face to face interview. GSB offers loans of 10,000 and 50,000 baht at low interest rates to self-employed people and those holding paid jobs affected by the crisis.
A maximum loan of 10,000 baht can be paid for the self-employed group at an interest rate of 0.1 % over two years, without any payments required for the first six months. Applicants must be Thai nationality, at least 20 years of age, have a residency certificate and contact number. The loan is valid for people who earn no more than 30.000 baht a month, such as traders, sellers, bus drivers, taxi drivers and guides.
In the meantime, persons with fixed incomes can take loans of up to 50,000 baht, which can be repaid over 3 years. This loan requires a guarantor or guarantee of property. To be eligible, a Thai national must have a residence certificate, can show that the Covid-19 outbreak affected his or her income, and is over the age of 20.
The government has set aside 20 billion baht for this stimulus scheme.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Airbnb slashes 1,900 staff to ride out the travel downturn
Accommodation-sharing online disruptor, Airbnb, says it’s slashing a quarter of its workforce, nearly 2,000 workers, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to shred the international travel industry. The company said that it plans to soften the blow for former employees with benefits, including providing 12 months of health insurance.
Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky says the cuts are needed until people start to travel again.
“We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime, and as it began to unfold, global travel came to a standstill.”
Airbnb says that it is going back to basic and cutting investments in transportation, hotels and other endeavours “that do not directly support hosts whose home listed on the platform”.
Airbnb has only recently announced it is receiving a billion dollars in new investment to survive and, it hopes, thrive in the new travel paradigm. At the time the CEO said… “The fresh resources will enable the San Francisco-based company to invest in its community of hosts as well as local experiences provided along with stays in homes.”
But since the announcements the world’s travel business has been completely devastated with no clear path ahead until either a vaccine is found or some new way can be implemented for people to travel internationally. Most travel industry pundits are speculating that national tourism and travel business will be rebooted domestically before governments are willing to allow foreign tourists to return.
In the meantime the San Francisco-based company is cutting 25% of its workforce.
“The job cuts will be spread about the company’s global operations, with a goal of tuning a more focused business strategy that returns to Airbnb “roots” of being a platform for sharing homes and local experiences.”
“Teams across all of Airbnb will be impacted.”
“Many teams will be reduced in size based on how well they map to where Airbnb is headed.”
There are 61,400 listings for Airbnb in Thailand.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
Prayut warns Thai Airways that the latest government bailout will be the last
Last week the Finance Ministry agreed to guarantee a 54 billion baht bailout loan for the ailing airline and a further 80 billion baht recovery loan – both massive amounts of money being given to an airline that has been in debt for the last decade.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the State Enterprise Policy Office was responsible for caveats on the loans and the restructuring required. Thai Airways is 51% owned by the Thai government. He didn’t mince his words and made it clear that the current raft of bailouts will be the last.
“This is the last time that Thai Airways will receive support from the government. If the situation worsens, there will be a complete structural overhaul of the airline.”
Prayut warned that the airline “must achieve 10 goals and not waste the government-backed loan”. Thai Airways posted a loss of 12 billion baht last year, according to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.
Thai Airways grounded its fleet in early April and is planning to take to the skies at the end of the month when the Thai Civil Aviation Authority lifts its ban on flights at the end of the month, pending opportunities and destinations that ,ay open up for the airline.
Unsurprisingly, eight other airlines based in Thailand have lined up for a 25 billion baht bailout, which is being classed as a ‘soft loan’. This means there will be interest applied, at a low rate of 2%, and the airlines will have five years from the start of 2021 to pay it back. The eight airlines in question are Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Lion Air, Thai VietJet, Thai Smile, NokScoot and Nok Airlines.
Meanwhile Thai Airways’ staff have been on a charm offensive promising they’ll be back in the skies soon and even put a music video together showing off some of their dancing skills (below).
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Covid-19 update: 3 new cases, no deaths (Thursday)
Dozens of staff at Narathiwat hospital quarantined
Unemployed elephants in Thailand’s north trek home
Repatriation flight from Germany arrives in Bangkok
Will Pattaya bar customers want ID tracing and bar girls with masks and gloves?
20,000 military-grade masks are on the way to help battle Covid-19
Thousands of Thais to return by the end of May
Issan restaurant owner allegedly shoots wife, stepson, nephew – VIDEO
Leading Philippines broadcaster shut down after clashes Duterte
German national stabbed to death in central Thailand
Former employee of Thai Embassy in Singapore arrested for forging visa documents
4 arrested over park ranger’s shooting death
Speeding ambulance ejects patient on stretcher into Bangkok traffic – VIDEO
Covid-19 hotline for forgotten migrant workers
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 6
Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhist holiday – alcohol ban today
National alcohol ban to be lifted from Sunday, May 3
Thailand re-opens its doors tomorrow
Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening
54 Covid-19 deaths compared to 26,000 road deaths
Mass exodus as 40,000 people departing Phuket
Thai baht up 3% against USD over past month
Bangkok Governor orders 34 ‘at risk’ businesses to stay closed
40 confirmed Covid-19 cases surface in southern Yala province
Quarantine awaits passengers at 5 reopened airports
Rare pink dolphins spotted off Koh Phangan – VIDEO
Officials give thumbs up to reopen 2 Bangkok malls today
Rush for fit-to-travel documents for people leaving Phuket
Pattaya’s Night Wish Group donates more than half a million baht to home for special needs kids
Antiviral Remdesevir has “significant effect” – VIDEO
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Visakha Bucha Day, Buddhist holiday – alcohol ban today
- Business3 days ago
Owners of Pattaya nightlife venues discuss Covid-19 safety regulations for re-opening
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok Governor orders 34 ‘at risk’ businesses to stay closed
- Coronavirus Cases3 days ago
40 confirmed Covid-19 cases surface in southern Yala province
- Coronavirus Phuket3 days ago
Phuket departees “spread coronavirus to his province” – Krabi deputy governor
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
More Thai airports open for special international flights
- Coronavirus Phuket3 days ago
“Arrivals from Phuket have been screened for virus” – Interior Ministry
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya bar raided, 8 arrested for violating emergency decree – VIDEO