Repatriation flight from Germany arrives in Bangkok | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Repatriation flight from Germany arrives in Bangkok
Last night 110 Thai people, living abroad and having been affected by the Covid-19 travel restrictions and flight bans, arrived from Frankfurt, Germany on a specially-chartered Lufthansa flight. The flight number LH772 arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport where all the passengers passed initial screening with no high fevers detected and medical paperwork intact.
Thai citizens, who weren’t in Frankfurt, had to make their way from other parts of the country and some had to make their way from other parts of Europe to catch the flight.
The passengers consisted of Thai citizens…
- 76 from Germany,
- 24 from Italy,
- 2 from Austria,
- 2 from Switzerland,
- 2 from Hungary,
- 2 from the Czech Republic,
- 1 person from Belgium,
- 1 person from Portugal,
- 1 person from Sweden,
- 1 person from Finland.
3 monks, along with 6 other people, were detained for 14 days in accordance with state measures at a Samut Prakan Hotel (near the airport). While the remaining 101 people were taken by bus to enter quarantine at the Ambassador Hotel in Bangkok.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
20,000 military-grade masks are on the way to help battle Covid-19
The Thai Royal Army has approved the production of military and medical protective masks, a total of 20,000 pieces valued at 600 million baht, to help the nation save over 500 million baht on imported N95 masks. Funding has come from government agencies and the private sector, hoping to help 500 medical personnel in need in the southern border provinces and in Khon Kaen, north east Thailand.
Associate Professor Dr. Wirachai Phutwong, Faculty of Liberal Arts and Science Kasetsart University Kamphaeng Saen campus, says that he received an urgent letter from the Army Research and Development Office that the military commander had approved the production of medical protective masks.
Kasetsart University and King Mongkut’s University of Technology (northern Bangkok) will now proceed with the production of the full-face mask, which is of a military grade as well as for medical purposes. The Ministry of Defense has approved the production at Kasetsart University of 20,000 units per year.
The Army Research and Development department considers that the move is “necessary and urgent” to support an immediate solution to the lack of “germ protection” in regular masks.
Dr. Wirachai says…
“In addition to Rajavithi Hospital, he also contacted Khon Kaen Hospital to help produce 500 protective masks because medical personnel were infected with Covid-19 from patients because of a lack of protective equipment.”
SOURCE: Naew Na
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thousands of Thais to return by the end of May
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has announced that all Thai nationals, stranded abroad during the peak of the outbreak, will be repatriated. The government is preparing to welcome around 7,000 returnees who will arrive by the end of the month.
Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the CCSA says that the centre is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and related other agencies to bring more stranded Thais home.
“Since April 4, we have repatriated 4,637 Thais stranded in 27 countries across the world, and we are now planning to bring another 7,000 back by the end of this month.”
Taweesilp says any Thai citizen abroad wishing to return must inform the Thai embassy in the country they are staying of their plans, so quarantine arrangements can be made. He stressed the 14 day state quarantine is mandatory for all returnees.
According to the CCSA, around 9,000 Thais overseas have lodged requests to return to Thailand. The largest number of requests came from Thais in the US, which also has the highest confirmed number of virus cases and fatalities.
“Those seeking to return must contact the nearest Thai embassies or consulates as soon as possible because the government needs to know the number of returnees and their date of arrival.”
“If the number of returnees from a single destination is greater than the capacity of the repatriation flight, some people will have to wait for the next flight, and those who registered earlier will be given priority
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to do its best to help all Thais who want to return home. Yesterday 161 Thais arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on a repatriation flight arranged by the Thai Consulate-General in Hong Kong, along with 131 other Thais from the Maldives.
Taweesilp says 59 Thais from Myanmar, 110 from Germany and 122 from Pakistan are scheduled to arrive today, and another 150 each from South Korea and South Africa will arrive tomorrow.
The government has also organised special flights to repatriate Thai citizens stranded in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Japan, the Netherlands, Vietnam, Taiwan, India, and the US. Those flights will depart beginning tomorrow through Monday. The government has prepared 796 quarantine facilities nationwide with a total of nearly 21,000 beds to handle the influx.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Speeding ambulance ejects patient on stretcher into Bangkok traffic – VIDEO
A video that captured the moment a female patient was catapulted from an ambulance into busy city traffic has now been viewed over a million times.
The Thai Examiner reports that the incident occurred as the ambulance, lights flashing, was speeding through Bangkok traffic, transporting the woman to hospital. As the driver accelerated along Pracha Uthit Road in the capital’s Thung Khru district, the back doors flew open, sending the woman’s stretcher flying into the road.
In the video, several motorbike drivers who had been riding behind the ambulance can be seen stopping at the scene. The panicked ambulance driver then gets out of the vehicle and together, they manage to lift the stretcher and place the woman back in the ambulance. The ambulance then continues its journey to the hospital.
We don’t have any information about the condition of the woman or how she survived the ordeal. We’ll endeavour to find out if she’s ok.
SOURCE: Thai Examiner
