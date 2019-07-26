UPS says Thailand and Indonesia cargo traffic are winners in trade war | The Thaiger

Business
UPS says Thailand and Indonesia cargo traffic are winners in trade war
Supply chains are quickly adapting to the US-China trade war and Thailand, Indonesia and Japan are the biggest growth markets in Asia for UPS, according to the American international package delivery and global logistics service.
UPS’s COO Jim Barber says there is no question that cargo volume from China to the US has significantly decreased but, with some manufacturers moving production out of China, other Asian markets are emerging as winners.
Speaking to Nikkei Asian Review, Jim said, “It is very clear to me that Thailand was the early beneficiary of some of the tariffs that were imposed in China. Our customers, many of whom had manufacturing facilities in Thailand, immediately could shift production there.”
Q2 earning for UPS’s international business this year were down 2.7%. In Q2 2018 earnings were up by 9.5%. Thailand, Indonesia and Japan were the top three Asia growth markets in Q2 this year, replacing previous leaders Vietnam and Taiwan.
Jim believes that Vietnam and India are likely to emerge as long-term winners of the ongoing trade spat as negotiations drag on.
400 baht minimum daily wage worries Thai business chamber
The Thai Chamber of Commerce is raising concerns over the government’s proposal to raise the minimum daily wage to 400 baht. They say it will severely hit the country’s small to medium businesses.
Chamber chairman Kalin Sarasin says they have been discussing the proposal with Chamber members and business operators discussions with many business operators. They found that most of them worry over the impact of a further wage rise.
He said that only the major companies could make the adjustments to accommodate higher wages due to their massive capital holdings. Most of the companies canvassed by the chamber would rather see the government focus on upgrading labour skills.
Kalin said the government should promote more border trade, which is a key way to boost exports.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thai PC and notebook sales set to increase 5% in second half of year
Apple is one of computer players in the market driving student market growth. Early this month, the firm launched a global notebook computer campaign at prices some 4,000 baht lower than those on the market targeting university students.
Apple has updated its MacBook Air, adding True Tone to its Retina display for a more natural viewing experience, and lowering the price to 35,900 baht for members of the public and 31,900 baht for students.
In addition, the entry level 42,900 baht 13-inch MacBook Pro has been updated with the latest 8th-generation quad-core processors, making it twice as powerful than before. It also now features Touch Bar and Touch ID, a True Tone Retina display and the Apple T2 Security Chip, and is available to college students for 38,900 baht.
And it’s not only Apple that’s aiming to do better. Alvin Chen, country manager at Asus (Thailand) said that the second half this year will be better than the first, which saw a decline of 5%. The second half, however, is expected to catch up with sales divided between 70% for notebooks and 30% for gaming notebooks. Meanwhile, the processor market share as of May 2019 was shared by Intel at 59.3% and AMD at 40.7%.
Customers in Thai market today want middle and high end products and while in the past, gamers were after high performance, now it’s all about thin and light design and 15 inch screens.
“We kicked off our campaign by offering ASUS Pro Duo and other products specifically designed for the target group,” Chen said.
Since Microsoft Windows is used by more than 95 per cent of operating system (OS) for PC in Thailand, ASUS believe that the growing trend for content creator will favour the company over Apple’s Macbook,” said Alvin, adding that ASUS opening its first is going to have the first ASUS Store this month at Central World and in Rayong in early August.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thai Government to focus on EEC projects to propel economy
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will unveil his new government’s policy statement in Parliament when it sits formally on Thursday.
Leaks to the media indicate his 12 ‘urgent’ and 12 ‘long-term’ policies will help Thailand step up to “developed-nation status” with many of the policies focussing on the Eastern Economic Corridor project.
Among the urgent policies, the sixth calls for a “future-proof” economic system by promoting target industries and developing he bio-economy, circular economy and green economy.
Meanwhile, the fifth long-term policy dictates the development of Thailand’s economy and competitive ability by using technological advancement and innovations, along with creating added value to industrial, agricultural and cultural products and services of communities using local resources and biodiversity.
The EEC project will also be tapped as a channel to distribute development opportunities to the regional level, to help reduce economic disparity and he rural-urban gap. The government is aiming to build urban communities that are modern, high-tech oriented, self-reliant and capable of becoming an economic hub in Asia through the EEC initiative, according to the policy statement.
The president of the Federation of Thai Industries, Suphan Mongkholsuthee, says the private sector wants to see the government actually carry out the policies they will announce to Parliament, especially those related to promoting target industries and the EEC.
“The government should focus on pushing the investment in mega projects’ infrastructure in EEC areas and deliver tangible results as soon as possible. Only then we can create confidence among domestic and foreign corporations to invest in high-technology industries, enhancing Thailand’s manufacturing capability in the long run.”
SOURCE: The Nation
