BTS 15 baht flat rate fare is nothing new | The Thaiger

BTS 15 baht flat rate fare is nothing new
The ’15 baht flat fare’ proposal for the BTS is nothing new. But the proposal has surfaced again as the new Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob offered the flat fee to be set for the BTS Skytrain service across Bangkok.
The BTSC operates the BTS services – the Sukhumvit line from Mor Chit to Kheha and the Silom line which serves Silom and Sathorn roads, terminating at the National Stadium. Currently, the train fare starts at 15 baht and increases to a maximum of 44 baht for the entire route.
But Thai PBS reports that the 15 baht flat fare has been suggested by almost every previous government since the Thaksin administration at the start of the century. The idea is always dropped because it could not be implemented without heavy government subsidies to pay the contractor the balance of the losses made if the flat fare was introduced.
Commuters, commenting about the proposal said they welcomed the flat fare, saying it would reduce their weekly public transport costs but admitted they would probably be paying for it anyway through their taxes (which would have to be used to pay the contractor’s losses).
Democrat party deputy leader Samart Ratchapolasit told Thai PBS that the fare cut of electric trains was one of the party’s election policies although, in actual practice, the policy might not be realized because the government would have to provide subsidies amounting to about 4 billion baht a year.
Russian and Kazakhstani caught on seven month overstay at Suvarnabhumi
PHOTO: Facebook/Tourist Police Bureau
A Russian man and his Kazakhstani wife had been travelling around Thailand using fraudulent documentation to avoid being detected for overstay. This time they tried the same scam to fly from Bangkok to Phuket but it didn’t quite go to plan.
The pair told Suvarnabhumi immigration officials that they “forgot their passports” so they could get an official statement of the loss that could be used as interim ID.
33 year old Turan Eveenil and his wife 27 year old Khairullina Kamilya fronted up to the Tourist Police office at the airport telling staff they were trying to fly to Phuket but airline staff refused them because they’d lost their passports and weren’t able to fly without presenting them as ID.
The pair told Tourist Police they want to file an official complaint about their missing passports so they could use the reports as ID to get on the flight. They visited the police station in the airport, filed their report but police noted that they were ‘acting suspiciously’ so questioned them further and discovered they had their passports in their carry bags all the time.
The couple had actually overstayed their visas by seven months.The couple have been blacklisted for five years and handed back to Suvarnabhumi police for further action.
American dies after being knocked over by motorbike north of Bangkok
An American pedestrian has died after being run over on Klong 1 Road leading to the Lumpini Township condominium, north of the Capital. Police and emergency services responded after reports that a foreigner had been struck by a motorcycle just after midnight this morning.
Volunteers from Ruam Katanyu provided CPR to the man, reported by Sanook as 35 year old ‘Carl’ from the US, but he died at the scene. A taxi, with a smashed front and a registration plate laying on the road, was driven by 56 year old ‘Natthapong’ who was waiting for the police to arrive.
A 24 year old witness told police the she was walking with two foreign friends and the victim. They were crossing the road on their way to get something to eat and the victim was leading the way.
One motorcycle stopped to allow them to cross but another did not and slammed into the man who then fell into the path of the taxi. The rider of the motorbike fled the scene. The witnesses say they weren’t able to remember the type of motorbike or the number plate.
The taxi driver explained that he had just dropped off a passenger at the condo and was on his way to Rangsit when he saw the motorcycle hit the man crossing the road.
SOURCE: Sanook
Security tight for the first day of the new Thai parliament
FILE PHOTO
Security is tight around Bangkok’s TOT building for today’s first sitting of the new Thai parliament.
Four companies of policemen from the Metropolitan Police Division 2, police dogs and officers from the Thung Song Hong police station have been stationed at the HQ of the TOT, the venue for today’s government policy debate. Explosive ordnance disposal police backed up by police dogs patrolled around the Building 9 where the auditorium is located.
The TOT officers are being used as a temporary home for the new parliament whilst the long-awaited new parliamentary buildings are still under construction.
Vehicles which started arriving at 7.30am were checked by security officials. The day’s proceedings started at 9.30am. A team of commando police and a water canon truck were also deployed to be on station behind the building in case protesters turned up to disrupt the first sitting of the new government.
All reporters were required to sign a book and all people were told to walk past the bomb detecting equipment. Many MPs and senators as well as Cabinet members came to the building early with Finance Minister Uttama Sasvanayana, Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee and Deputy Agriculture Minister Thammanas Phromphao arriving at 7.30.
SOURCE: The Nation
