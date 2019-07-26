Accusations, working off-script and walk-outs. Day one in the new Thai parliament | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Politics

Accusations, working off-script and walk-outs. Day one in the new Thai parliament

PHOTO: The Nation

One day down, another today. Thailand’s PM had his first day in a parliamentary setting and, despite taunts and barbs being thrown at him in true Parliamentary style, he stood firm.

Sometimes working off-script and at other times visibly annoyed, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha barrelled through the formalities with a few “settle downs” coming from his right-hand man, deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan.

The Thai Prime Minister delivered the new government’s policy statement as the opening event on the first day’s sitting of Parliament. He readily admitted he was new to a parliamentary setting and barged through tempers and emotional responses coming from the opposition benches. He was fierce and determined in his first display heading up Thailand’s first elected government since the coup in 2014.

Here’s a few of the highlights…

• PM Prayut started off-script, stressing what he considered to be important in his first speech. He told parliament that his government was considering implementing the policies that both the coalition and opposition parties had proposed and urged patience for the roll out.

• Opposition MPs took turns raising objections, demanding that parliamentary regulations required the premier to read out the policy statement word for word. House Speaker Chuan Leekpai agreed with the objections and asked the PM to stick to the script.

• Prachachart Party leader Wan Muhamad Noor Matha called the policies a “bundle of wishlists” lacking practicality and implementation.

“There’s nothing in the policies. It’s vague. It’s lacking in clear vision.”

• Wan, during part of the debate time, made a colourful outburst claiming that Prayut had revealed to him on the day of the military take-over in 2014 that he had been plotting the coup for three years. Wan quoted Prayuth as saying in a meeting with him and other government officials moments after the general announced the takeover on May 22, 2014. Wan said couldn’t have faith in Prayut’s pledge at the parliament today to uphold democracy.

“How can a coup maker uphold democracy? You tore the constitution to pieces. That’s definitely treason.”

• On the issue of the Government stocking up on arms and military weaponry, PM Prayut said it is necessary to buy weapons that can be used efficiently.

“As for graft allegations, go find evidence and sue. Several committees were set up to oversee purchases.”

• Future Forward Party secretary-general, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, said that the party upholds the royal institution as much as anyone else, fending off some accusations that FFP have been undermining the constitutional monarchy.

“It is wrong to accuse those who hold different views of being disloyal to the country.”

But the PM finally ran out of patience late in the evening when the leader of Seri Ruam Thai Party, questioned his qualifications for the office of premier.

Prayut walked out of the house, forcing a 10 minute break.

Day Two in the first sitting of the parliament today.

Bangkok

Security tight for the first day of the new Thai parliament

FILE PHOTO

Security is tight around Bangkok’s TOT building for today’s first sitting of the new Thai parliament.

Four companies of policemen from the Metropolitan Police Division 2, police dogs and officers from the Thung Song Hong police station have been stationed at the HQ of the TOT, the venue for today’s government policy debate. Explosive ordnance disposal police backed up by police dogs patrolled around the Building 9 where the auditorium is located.

The TOT officers are being used as a temporary home for the new parliament whilst the long-awaited new parliamentary buildings are still under construction.

Vehicles which started arriving at 7.30am were checked by security officials. The day’s proceedings started at 9.30am. A team of commando police and a water canon truck were also deployed to be on station behind the building in case protesters turned up to disrupt the first sitting of the new government.

All reporters were required to sign a book and all people were told to walk past the bomb detecting equipment. Many MPs and senators as well as Cabinet members came to the building early with Finance Minister Uttama Sasvanayana, Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee and Deputy Agriculture Minister Thammanas Phromphao arriving at 7.30.

SOURCE: The Nation

North East

Resort used by Palang Pracharat over weekend may be on encroached land

PHOTO: 88 Garmonte Resort, Nakhon Ratchasima – Foursquare

Thailand’s Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation is mulling the demolition of a venue where Palang Pracharat held a seminar at the weekend. The party has come under fire from opposition MPs about using the forest resort which has allegedly encroached on forest land.

Located in Wang Nam Khieo district in Nakhon Ratchasima, north-east Thailand, the choice of ‘88 Garmonte’ resort and the presence of Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan at the seminar, has been heavily criticised by the Opposition. Deputy PM Wongsuwan even stated to the media at the event that he wasn’t a member of Palang Pracharat but was considering joining.

The PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Varavuth Silpa-archa, is now looking into the case will try to resolve the conflict over the status of the land on which the resort is located.

The Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation insists the resort was illegally built on land which is in the Tap Lan national park. Nakhon Ratchasima public prosecutors, however, have so far refused to indict the resort owner after they were told by the provincial land reform office that the land in question has been redesignated for agricultural use.

The resort, located on more than 4.8 hectares of land, was raided by park officials in 2012 and 2017 and charged with forest encroachment. Critics say the party’s use of the resort to hold its seminar amounted to supporting the illegal resort.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

PHOTO: Thai media interview Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan who attended the weekend seminar in Nakhon Ratchasima – Bangkok Post

Politics

80 opposition MPs ready to go to battle with 'newbie' Thai PM

He’s never spoken in a Thai parliament. He’s never been leader of an elected government. He’s never had to do much debating or political negotiations.

But he’s the Prime Minster of Thailand and he faces up to the new parliament tomorrow and Friday for the first two days of debate.

All eyes will be in the PM to see how he handles the predicted cut and thrust of parliamentary debate. Always prickly with detractors and people arguing with him, Prayut’s short fuse will be put to the test by the opposition who will surely try and ‘push his buttons’.

Planning to make the most of the 13.30 hours allocated to them, 80 opposition MPs are getting ready to attack the PM and his Cabinet members, according to opposition whip Suthin Klungsang.

The coalition government, meanwhile, has insisted that each and every MP on its side has to be present in Parliament for the debate. Thai parliamentarians haven’t enjoyed a very good record on attending parliament in the past.

Suthin said the opposition will not just focus on government policies, but will also question the qualifications of the ministers, though he added that they will only focus on facts and not bring up personal issues, so the other side doesn’t start protesting.

He added that the government, opposition and senators have all agreed that the time allocated for debate will be reduced if the person debating at any given time is interrupted.

Suthin also warned senators, saying they should stick to their job of scrutinising as set by the Constitution, and avoid defending the government side.

 

Government whip Wichian Chawalit said he was confident that Prayut will be able to deal with all the attacks from the opposition.

“They must not play foul.”

SOURCE: The Nation

