ASEAN meeting reports on global sugar deficit and opportunities for SE Asian countries | The Thaiger

ASEAN
ASEAN meeting reports on global sugar deficit and opportunities for SE Asian countries
The ASEAN Sugar Alliance says there will be a global sugar deficit of about 2.5 million tonnes in 2019-20, and prices are expected to firm following a number of years of falling prices and surplus stocks.
The prediction was reported at the fourth meeting of the ASEAN Sugar Alliance in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday.
Market analyst, futures trading and risk manager at Thailand’s MITR Phol Sugar Corp, Sasathorn Sanguandeekul, says that a deficit would occur this year mostly due to a reduction in output in major sugar producing countries, including Thailand.
“In 2019-20 with the expectation of reduction in Thailand and India, Asia should have a deficit of around 9.5 million tonnes.”
Output in Brazil, the world’s largest sugar producer and exporter, in 2018-19 “decreased to 26.5 million tonnes due to ageing canes and drought. While sugar production in 2019-20 is forecast to be around 26-28 million tonnes”.
He also noted that Brazil is still maximising ethanol production, reducing sugar output.
Meanwhile, China’s production is expected to be 11.63 million tonnes in 2018-19 and around 11.2 million tonnes in 2019-20, less than its demand. China will likely have to import around 4.5 million tonnes.
Indonesia is another deficit market. In 2018-19, it is expected to produce around 2.37 million tonnes while consumption is expected to increase to 7.11 million tonnes.
Thailand’s production will be around 14.6 million tonnes in 2018-19 and in 2019-20, due to the drought and farmers switching to other crops, its production is pegged at around 13 million tonnes.
According to industry experts, after years of surpluses in the world market, the likelihood of a deficit in 2019-20 will be an opportunity for sugar companies, including TTC Sugar.
“Sugar prices will trade back in the range of 12-13.5 cents per pound in the short run. In the long run, we estimate the range can rise to 12.5-14.5 cent due to the deficit,” said Sasathorn.
Organised by the ASEAN Sugar Alliance and TTC Group, the meeting also discussed regional trade agreements, sugar and health issues, ethanol market development, among other topics.
SOURCE: Vietnam News
ASEAN
ASEAN-Hong Kong, China Free Trade Agreement comes into force
The ASEAN – Hong Kong, China Free Trade Agreement (AHKFTA – that acronym’s never going to fly!), came into force this week for Hong Kong and five ASEAN member states, namely, Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Under the AHKFTA, Hong Kong and Singapore will grant tariff-free access and keep their customs duties at zero upon entry into force of the agreement. Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand will eliminate customs duties on 85% of products traded with Hong Kong within the decade and reduce another 10% of tariff lines within 14 years.
Indonesia and Vietnam will eliminate customs duties for 75% of their products within ten years, and reduce another 10% of tariff lines within 14 years. Meanwhile, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar will eliminate customs duties for 65% of their products within 15 years and reduce another 20% of tariff lines within 20 years.
Dato’ Lim Jock Hoi, the Secretary-General of ASEAN says the agreement is a significant outcome for ASEAN and trading neighbours.
“This is also reflective of ASEAN and Hong Kong’s support for a rules-based international trade system, and signals our commitment to strengthen trade and investment links among our nations.”
It is ASEAN’s sixth free trade agreement with external partners, after China, Korea, Japan, India, and Australia-New Zealand.
Thailand is the ASEAN Chair for 2019 and is hosting the 34th ASEAN Summit June 20-23 in Bangkok
SOURCE: ASEAN
ASEAN
PM Prayut receives Royal endorsement at Government House, Bangkok
PHOTO: Thai PBS
The newly elected ThaiPM, until now the Prime Minister-elect, has now received royal endorsement from His Majesty the King. The ceremony was held at Government House early this afternoon.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngarm says that PM Prayut and existing cabinet ministers from the previous government will attend the ASEAN Summit, scheduled for June 20-23 in Bangkok, because the new cabinet is unlikely to be endorsed before the Summit.
The PM has also been speaking in conciliatory tones earlier today saying that the positions offered to coalition partners will be honoured.
Thai PBS reports that the Prime Minister was in a good mood this morning, smiling as he greeted reporters at Government House in Bangkok. Asked whether he felt excited to receive the Royal Command, he said that “it felt normal, like any other day”.
The ceremony was held in the See Nga Chang room at the Thai Khu Fah building. Representatives of the 18 coalition parties were invited to attend the event, which was broadcast live from 1.20 pm.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
