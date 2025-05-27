Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation

ThaiBev owner transfers major company shares to children

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
58 1 minute read
Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation
Photo of Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s second-richest man, Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, is handing over the reins of his sprawling business empire to his five children as he steps back from day-to-day management.

The 81 year old billionaire has transferred ownership of two major listed companies to his offspring, signalling a major shift in the country’s corporate landscape.

According to filings made late yesterday, May 26, by Asset World Corp and Berli Jucker, Charoen sold all his shares in Sutthasup 9 Company, an entity that indirectly controls both firms, to his children.

The documents did not disclose the exact size of his previous holdings. Despite the change in ownership, the companies confirmed that management structures, business operations, and strategic directions will remain unchanged.

Related Articles

Charoen, with a net worth estimated at around US$11.6 billion (approximately 379.5 billion baht) by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, built a vast empire ranging from beverages to property.

His portfolio includes Thai Beverage Plc, Thailand’s largest whiskey and spirit producer; Fraser and Neave Ltd, a Singapore-based food and beverage giant; and Frasers Property Ltd.

Earlier this month, Frasers Property announced plans to privatise a real estate investment trust valued at 1.37 billion Singaporean dollars (US$1.1 billion), marking its second attempt to buy out the unit.

Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

While Charoen steps aside, Thailand’s richest remains Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of the Charoen Pokphand Group, with a net worth of US$15.2 billion.

He tops the Forbes World’s Billionaires 2025 list for Thailand and ranks 141st globally out of 3,028 billionaires. The United States leads the world with 902 billionaires, followed by China (including Hong Kong) with 516, and India with 205. Thailand has 25 billionaires on the list.

Other notable Thai billionaires include Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of Gulf Development Plc, who ranks second nationally with US$12.9 billion and 184th globally, and former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, ranked 15th in Thailand with a net worth of US$2.1 billion, reported Bangkok Post.

On the global stage, tech giants continue to dominate. Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and head of Twitter, leads with US$342 billion, followed by Mark Zuckerberg of Meta at US$216 billion, and Jeff Bezos of Amazon at US$215 billion.

Latest Thailand News
Pedestrian killed in Pathum Thani accident due to poor lighting Road deaths

Pedestrian killed in Pathum Thani accident due to poor lighting

6 seconds ago
Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation Business News

Thai billionaire passes empire torch to next generation

4 minutes ago
Search for couple missing in Bang Pakong River after bridge fall Thailand News

Search for couple missing in Bang Pakong River after bridge fall

12 minutes ago
House collapses over 4 construction workers during demolition Thailand News

House collapses over 4 construction workers during demolition

19 minutes ago
Thailand&#8217;s helmet crackdown kicks off June 1 with hefty fines Thailand News

Thailand’s helmet crackdown kicks off June 1 with hefty fines

25 minutes ago
Tragic electrocution kills two in Nakhon Nayok tractor accident Thailand News

Tragic electrocution kills two in Nakhon Nayok tractor accident

36 minutes ago
Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season Pattaya News

Pattaya’s new glow keeps tourists coming despite low season

46 minutes ago
Foreign woman arrested for failing to pay bill at Phuket bar Phuket News

Foreign woman arrested for failing to pay bill at Phuket bar

53 minutes ago
Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur direct train set to resume later in 2025 Visa Information

Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur direct train set to resume later in 2025

1 hour ago
High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked Thailand News

High-flyers grounded: British couple’s cannabis holiday smoked

1 hour ago
BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop Bangkok News

BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop

1 hour ago
Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students Crime News

Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students

2 hours ago
Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse Thailand News

Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse

2 hours ago
Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting Crime News

Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting

2 hours ago
Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition Phuket Travel

Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition

2 hours ago
Teen gun and firecracker attacks spark Phuket crackdown Phuket News

Teen gun and firecracker attacks spark Phuket crackdown

2 hours ago
Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar Crime News

Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar

2 hours ago
SSO approves 900 baht refund for flood-hit Thai provinces Thailand News

SSO approves 900 baht refund for flood-hit Thai provinces

3 hours ago
Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 500,000 methamphetamine pills Crime News

Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 500,000 methamphetamine pills

3 hours ago
Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention Business News

Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention

3 hours ago
4 year old Thai boy rescued after seen smoking cigarette in viral video Bangkok News

4 year old Thai boy rescued after seen smoking cigarette in viral video

4 hours ago
Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend Crime News

Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend

4 hours ago
Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket Phuket News

Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket

4 hours ago
Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police Thailand News

Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police

5 hours ago
LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan Road deaths

LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan

5 hours ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal4 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
58 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

TrueCorp outage chaos: Free data and calls offered

TrueCorp outage chaos: Free data and calls offered

4 days ago
Hotel gold rush cools this year, but green deals heat up

Hotel gold rush cools this year, but green deals heat up

5 days ago
TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust

TrustFinance: Powering finance businesses worldwide through trust

5 days ago
Robinhood takes over as Foodpanda bows out of Thailand

Robinhood takes over as Foodpanda bows out of Thailand

6 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x