TrueCorp outage chaos: Free data and calls offered

TrueCorp sparked nationwide chaos yesterday morning when mobile and Internet services suddenly crashed, leaving thousands of customers disconnected. The telecom giant has since apologised and promised compensation for those affected by the unexpected disruption.

“Various services, including voice and data, are now returning to full capacity across all areas nationwide,” TrueCorp announced yesterday afternoon, May 22, trying to reassure frustrated users. “Affected users on the True network will receive an SMS notification with details about the compensation.”

The outage began around 10am yesterday and caused widespread complaints as users found their phones and Internet dead — some likened it to having no SIM card inserted at all. The popular website Downdetector showed a sharp spike in reports, confirming the disruption’s scale.

“Internet and phone calls were down as if there was no SIM card,” one customer shared after services resumed.

TrueCorp’s official statement said, “True apologises for the recent network incident that affected mobile usage for some True customers nationwide.” Importantly, the company clarified that subscribers of dtac, which merged with True last year, were not impacted.

According to TrueCorp, the cause was an electrical failure at the core network, the backbone of all services.

“This required time to thoroughly investigate and fix. Our engineering team has been working urgently to find the cause, fix the problem, and gradually transfer customers to another core network to alleviate the impact and restore service as soon as possible.”

By 11.30am yesterday, services were being restored gradually, and by afternoon, voice and data services were back to normal.

To make up for the inconvenience, TrueCorp is offering affected customers 10 GB of free data and 100 free call minutes valid for 24 hours. “An SMS will be sent to customers with details of the compensation,” the company confirmed.

TrueCorp also revealed that it will brief the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) about the incident, the compensation plans, and steps to prevent similar outages, reported Channel 3 Plus and Bangkok Post.

The company expressed “deep regret” over the network failure, assuring customers that preventing future disruptions is a top priority.