Two men arrested for posing as police to rob tourists in Bangkok

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 11:13, 01 December 2024| Updated: 11:13, 01 December 2024
Image via Metropolitan Police Bureau

Two men in Bangkok have been detained following allegations of impersonating police officers to rob Vietnamese tourists. The incident unfolded at a restaurant in the capital yesterday, November 30, as detailed by Noppasin Poolsawat, the deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Three people, clad in police attire complete with bulletproof vests and jackets, approached the tourists. They brandished police identification cards, carried walkie-talkies, and were armed. Accusing the tourists of using their vehicle for drug transportation, the impostors demanded to conduct a search.

During this search, the perpetrators scrutinised the tourists’ passports and bags, which held 120,000 baht in cash. One suspect seized the opportunity to grab their belongings and car keys, while the other two maintained their posts, one brandishing a firearm.

The robbers made off with the tourists’ rented vehicle and the cash. Distressed, the tourists sought assistance from a Thai friend, who escorted them to the Lat Phrao police station to complain.

Police have quickly apprehended Thitiphong Phromcharoen and Phongsaphat Tanchan. Investigators revealed that both individuals possess extensive criminal records. However, the third suspect, Kittichai Owatsiriwong, known for previous involvement in theft, drug use, and gambling, remains at large.

Image via Metropolitan Police Bureau

In similar news, officers in Bang Rak apprehended an Iranian man impersonating a police officer to search tourists’ bags and steal cash. The suspect was finally caught at the Sadao checkpoint while attempting to flee to Malaysia.

Police Major General Samart Phromchat, with local officers and immigration police, arrested 53 year old Ghiasi Arefhossein on charges of theft by impersonation. The arrest was made in accordance with a warrant issued by the South Bangkok Criminal Court on September 23.

In other news, residents in Central Pattaya’s Nong Or community were left stunned and suspicious after spotting a woman dressed as a police officer, going door-to-door and claiming to collect donations on behalf of the Pattaya Police Station.

Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for history, writing and delivering news content with a rich storytelling narrative.

