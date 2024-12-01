M81 motorway opens free for new year travel in Thailand

Image via motorway-m81

Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi and Kanchanaburi province will soon be connected by a new motorway, offering motorists a cost-free travel experience over the new year holiday period.

This initiative comes as a gesture from the Department of Highways, which announced that the 96-kilometre route, designated as M81, will be open for free from December 26 to January 2.

Since April 26, a portion of the M81 motorway, stretching 51 kilometres from West Nakhon Pathom to the Kanchanaburi checkpoint, has been available for free public trials. These trials occur from 3pm every Friday until 9pm on Sunday, with an extension to noon on Monday implemented from October 18.

Despite earlier plans to complete the remaining section from Bang Yai to Nakhon Pathom by March, the project is ahead of schedule, allowing the entire 96km route to open over the holiday period. This move is expected to alleviate traffic congestion during the busy season.

During the free trial period, only four-wheel vehicles will be permitted on the M81, and a speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour will be enforced. Entry and exit points for the motorway are located at six key checkpoints: Bang Yai, East Nakhon Pathom, West Nakhon Pathom, Tha Maka, Tha Mueang, and Kanchanaburi.

Apirat Chaiwongnoi, Director General of the Department of Highways, confirmed that the motorway’s construction is 99% complete, while the installation of necessary systems is at 66%, reported Bangkok Post.

This free travel initiative not only serves as a new year gift but also as a strategic effort to enhance connectivity and transport efficiency in the region.

