Thaksin unfazed as court reviews hospital stay legality

Thaksin Shinawatra‘s legal representative has stated that the former prime minister remains unconcerned about the current court proceedings scrutinising his stay at the Police General Hospital.

The lawyer highlighted that the process is adhering to legal protocols without any political interference.

The case, being reviewed by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions, continued on Friday with its second day of witness testimonies. The focus is on whether Thaksin’s treatment at the Police General Hospital from August 2023 to February 2024 complied with the Department of Corrections’ regulations.

Doctors and nurses from Bangkok Remand Prison and the Correctional Hospital were among those who testified. Dr Ruamthip Suphanan, the physician responsible for examining new inmates, was one of the five who testified. Dr Ruamthip had previously received a warning from the Medical Council of Thailand for prematurely issuing a hospital transfer letter for Thaksin.

The proceedings drew attention from several notable individuals, including Dr Warong Dechgitvigrom, leader of the Thai Pakdee Party; former Democrat MP Chanchai Issarasenarak; ex-senator Somchai Sawaengkarn; and Dr Tul Sittisomwong, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University.

Winyat Chartmontri, Thaksin’s lawyer, refrained from disclosing testimony details due to court instructions aimed at preserving the confidentiality of personal and medical information.

Further witness hearings are scheduled for July 8, 15, 18, and 25. Winyat confirmed a request to the court to limit public disclosure of case details, expressing concern over potential public misinformation during ongoing proceedings.

He also suggested restricting courtroom attendance, though the court found such measures unnecessary at this time. He cautioned that public opinion might influence witness testimonies, affecting the accuracy and completeness of the information received by the court.

Winyat mentioned that a full medical record for Thaksin has been prepared for court submission, though the origin of the treatment data remains confidential due to its personal nature. He reiterated Thaksin’s confidence in the legal process.

The 75 year old Thai businessman was sentenced to eight years in prison, later reduced to one year by royal pardon, after returning to Thailand in August 2023. Despite this, he never spent a night in jail and became eligible for parole after six months.

While inmates are allowed to receive external treatment for 120 days, the Department of Corrections permitted Thaksin to remain in a VIP room on the 14th floor of the police hospital for 180 days, citing life-threatening conditions in prison, reported Bangkok Post.

After the hearing, Dr Warong voiced three main concerns. Firstly, the initial medical examination of Thaksin was reportedly conducted mainly by an on-duty nurse, with the attending physician unaware of the details. Secondly, the transfer to the police hospital took approximately two hours, raising questions about why he was not directly sent to the Correctional Hospital, a journey of no more than 10 minutes. Lastly, the decision to transfer him to the police hospital was reportedly made by the on-duty nurse rather than higher medical authorities.