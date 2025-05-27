Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
452 2 minutes read
Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life
Picture courtesy of Channel 7

A Thai village has been left in mourning after an obese 11 year old boy with a bizarre craving for dirt tragically died following weeks of hospital treatment for a string of serious health issues.

Nong Phum, from Dong Bang village in Nakhon Phanom province, became the focus of local concern after relatives revealed his unusual habit of eating soil. The youngster, who weighed over 100 kilogrammes, would roam around his house chewing on chunks of earth, and would cry uncontrollably if he was stopped.

He had lived with his elderly grandparents, Winai and Thanarak, while his parents worked in Bangkok. The family, living in poverty, had been struggling to manage his mounting health problems, which included obesity, high blood pressure, an enlarged heart, pulmonary oedema and diabetes.

On April 25, relatives took Nong Phum to Na Kae Hospital before he was transferred to Sakon Nakhon Hospital for further treatment. Despite efforts by doctors, he passed away at 11pm on Thursday, May 22 after 28 days in care.

Related Articles

His grandparents were left devastated.

Winai said he had raised Nong Phum since birth and stayed by his side at the hospital, only returning home occasionally to sleep.

“When the doctor called that night, I rushed there immediately. But when I arrived, my grandson was already gone.”

Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life | News by Thaiger

Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Channel 7

Thanarak added that the doctors had warned her.

“They said he had many illnesses and they didn’t know how long he had left. I tried to prepare myself, but it still hurts. I cried until I had no more tears. The hospital did everything they could, but he was already in a bad way when we got him there.”

The boy’s body was transported back to Dong Bang village in the early hours by volunteers from the VR Rescue Association 2540. Funeral rites are being held at Wat Si Nakhon Raksa.

Maneewan, the assistant village headwoman and Winai’s younger sister, recalled visiting her nephew often during his illness. She had even considered bringing him home to care for him, but his mother asked her to wait until the end of the month. That chance never came.

“He had wires all over him. I wanted to bring him home, but it was too late. He passed before the month was over.”

She also shared an eerie twist, the village had recently prepared a custom coffin for a larger local who had died, and that coffin was almost reused for Nong Phum, Channel 3 Plus reported.

“Two days before Phum passed, someone else in the village who was also overweight died. The coffin maker rang to ask for the special-sized coffin we had, thinking we weren’t going to need it. I gave it to him, since Phum was still alive.

“Now the same coffin maker is rushing to build another one for Phum. We’ll have it tomorrow.”

The cremation ceremony was scheduled for yesterday, May 26. Though his struggle is over, Nong Phum’s tragic story has left a deep impression on all who knew him and a heartbreak no amount of preparation could soften.

Latest Thailand News
BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop Bangkok News

BLACKPINK is back: Bangkok gears up for epic ‘deadline’ tour stop

11 minutes ago
Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students Crime News

Shop owner in Khlong Luang arrested for selling e-cigarettes to students

23 minutes ago
Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse Thailand News

Thai woman jumps from second floor after brutal boyfriend abuse

34 minutes ago
Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting Crime News

Brace yourself: Fake dentist nabbed in Saraburi smile sting

52 minutes ago
Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition Phuket Travel

Pullman Phuket Beach Resort presents Sea Voices art exhibition

58 minutes ago
Teen gun and firecracker attacks spark Phuket crackdown Phuket News

Teen gun and firecracker attacks spark Phuket crackdown

1 hour ago
Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar Crime News

Thai man caught smuggling 18 million baht cash from Myanmar

1 hour ago
SSO approves 900 baht refund for flood-hit Thai provinces Thailand News

SSO approves 900 baht refund for flood-hit Thai provinces

1 hour ago
Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 500,000 methamphetamine pills Crime News

Chiang Rai drug bust uncovers 500,000 methamphetamine pills

2 hours ago
Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention Business News

Thailand eyes 100,000-tonne rice boom at global convention

2 hours ago
4 year old Thai boy rescued after seen smoking cigarette in viral video Bangkok News

4 year old Thai boy rescued after seen smoking cigarette in viral video

3 hours ago
Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend Crime News

Former dancer speaks out on brutal abuse by boyfriend

3 hours ago
Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket Phuket News

Pakistan’s top envoy brings friendship mission to Phuket

3 hours ago
Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police Thailand News

Drunk foreign BMW driver crashes in Phang Nga, tries to bribe police

4 hours ago
LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan Road deaths

LPG truck overturns, causes gas leak in Prachuap Khiri Khan

4 hours ago
Thailand seeks ASEAN Heritage status for Doi Inthanon park Thailand News

Thailand seeks ASEAN Heritage status for Doi Inthanon park

4 hours ago
Visa-vamps: Vietnamese sex workers steal Bangkok spotlight Bangkok News

Visa-vamps: Vietnamese sex workers steal Bangkok spotlight

4 hours ago
Chon Buri restaurant assault leaves two Myanmar workers injured Pattaya News

Chon Buri restaurant assault leaves two Myanmar workers injured

5 hours ago
Thai teenage girl&#8217;s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob Thailand News

Thai teenage girl’s finger freed after 9 hours stuck in doorknob

5 hours ago
Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes Bangkok News

Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes

5 hours ago
Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life Thailand News

Soil search ends in heartbreak as boy, 11, loses fight for life

5 hours ago
Feast &#038; forever: Wedding dreams meet gourmet indulgence Events

Feast & forever: Wedding dreams meet gourmet indulgence

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall forecast in Thailand with 59 provinces on alert Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall forecast in Thailand with 59 provinces on alert

5 hours ago
Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport China News

Thai transgender YouTuber alleges sexist treatment at Chinese airport

5 hours ago
Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion Bangkok News

Bangkok restaurant criticised over misleading birthday promotion

5 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
452 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Thai couple seeks answers after newborn dies in Rayong hospital

Thai couple seeks answers after newborn dies in Rayong hospital

Tuesday, October 8, 2024
13 year old boy dies from motorbike accident in Chon Buri

13 year old boy dies from motorbike accident in Chon Buri

Thursday, June 13, 2024
Ubon Ratchathani storm left homes damaged and child deceased

Ubon Ratchathani storm left homes damaged and child deceased

Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Body of two year old found in fridge in Nonthaburi province

Body of two year old found in fridge in Nonthaburi province

Saturday, January 6, 2024
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x