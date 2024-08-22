Chachoengsao plane crash sparks fears of possible deaths

A small plane crash sparked a frantic search for survivors after it went down in a remote, mangrove-covered area of Chachoengsao province this afternoon.

The crash, which occurred at 3.15pm, today, August 22, near Wat Khao Din in the Bang Pakong district, left the plane’s wreckage scattered across the dense, inaccessible forest, leaving rescue teams scrambling to locate any passengers.

Rescue teams are currently battling harsh conditions to comb through the wreckage, with no survivors found yet. Officials fear the worst, as they suspect the pilot may be trapped in the thick mud. At the crash site, rescuers discovered items including clothing and a watch, fuelling concerns that someone may still be buried in the treacherous terrain.

A bag filled with documents and photographs was recovered from the crash site. The belongings are believed to be that of a foreign woman, raising the possibility that a child might have been aboard the ill-fated flight. Local officials are desperately trying to piece together the identity of the victims and the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the plane spiral out of control before plummeting into the forest, where it erupted into a massive fireball. The cause of the crash remains unclear, and officials have yet to determine the type of aircraft or its intended destination.

The crash site is currently bogged down by mud, with leaked aircraft fuel adding to the challenges faced by rescue teams, reported ASEAN NOW.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow…

In related news, officials launched an investigation into the cause of a small aircraft crash that resulted in the death of a German-Austrian pilot and the severe injury of another. The accident occurred a mere 20 minutes after takeoff.

In other news, a Saurya Airlines aircraft carrying 19 people crashed during takeoff at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport, leaving 18 dead. Only the pilot has survived. The ill-fated flight, bound for Pokhara, met with disaster around 11am on July 24, according to news agency PTI.

