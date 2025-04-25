Thai police defend probe into Chulalongkorn exam leak scandal

Thailand’s Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) defended its involvement in the investigation of a 2023 exam paper leak at Chulalongkorn University. The case allegedly implicates a former senior police officer who was then enrolled in a special undergraduate law programme.

On Wednesday, April 23, the TCSD commissioner, Police Major General Siriwat Dipho, stressed that the investigation is being conducted impartially and was initiated after potential links to the exam leak were found on a phone seized during an online gambling case investigation.

He stated that the investigation, regardless of who it involves, must result in appropriate consequences.

The phone, confiscated amid a wider investigation into a significant online gambling ring, contained evidence related to the exam paper leak. This included a photograph of 53 year old Kanittha Lertbanjerdwong, who was arrested on Wednesday.

Investigators uncovered chat logs allegedly outlining the theft of the exam paper, its completion by another person on behalf of the former police officer, and its subsequent return for him to copy.

While Kanittha was not employed by the university, she reportedly had a close relationship with an exam invigilator. It is alleged she exploited this connection to access and steal the exam paper while the invigilator was distracted.

Kanittha has been charged under Section 188 of the Criminal Code for unlawfully removing, damaging, or concealing an important document. She could face up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Further evidence was found on computers seized in 2023 from a location associated with the online gambling network. However, Pol. Maj. Gen. Siriwat did not disclose the identity of the former police officer.

Kanittha reportedly received over 900,000 baht for her role in the exam leak. This included more than 400,000 baht transferred via mule accounts over five transactions, and another 500,000 baht from accounts tied to illegal online gambling activities, reported Bangkok Post.

Following her arrest, two men, Khrit Pariyaket and Chanon Aum-thon, who were assistants to the former police officer and owners of the seized computers, surrendered to the police.