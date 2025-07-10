Malaysian businessman arrested in Thailand for online gambling link

Immigration officers at Don Mueang Airport apprehended a Malaysian company owner linked to money laundering activities associated with the gambling website HYDRA888 yesterday, July 9.

The operation, led by Police Major General Choengron Rimpadee, involved the arrest of 26 year old Steven Choong Seng Lok. He was detained on a warrant issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court for involvement in an online gambling network and money laundering.

Police discovered that Choong, who was wanted in connection with the notorious gambling site HYDRA888, was travelling from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Thailand via Don Mueang Airport. Upon his arrival at the international arrivals hall, he was arrested by the Don Mueang Airport immigration investigation team.

Steven is charged under warrant number 1300/2567, dated December 16, 2024, by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court. The charges include organising online gambling without permission and conspiring with at least two others to commit money laundering, having committed money laundering due to collaboration.

Steven is the owner of Sport Planet Warehouse Co., Ltd, which was allegedly used to facilitate the circulation of funds from the gambling site HYDRA888, with an annual transaction value exceeding 11.52 billion baht (US$352 million), reported KhaoSod.

Following the arrest, the suspect was handed over to the Technology Crime Suppression Division 2 (TCSCD 2) to proceed with legal actions.

In similar news, on June 14, cyber police successfully shut down a major online gambling network named FAST24H operating out of Pattaya. The investigation uncovered monthly transactions exceeding 9 million baht.

The raid, directed by Police Major General Trirong Phiewphan and supported by Police Major General Kritchat Bumrungrattanayot and a joint cybercrime task force, was carried out at a luxury condominium in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Two suspects, 22 year old Chanachai and 24 year old Siwakorn, were arrested. Authorities seized two computers, a router, seven bank books, nine debit cards, two modified blank guns (.38 and .380 calibre), and 52 rounds of .380 ammunition.