Malaysian businessman arrested in Thailand for online gambling link

Airport arrest reveals deeper ties to online crime syndicates

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee23 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 10, 2025
50 1 minute read
Malaysian businessman arrested in Thailand for online gambling link
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Immigration officers at Don Mueang Airport apprehended a Malaysian company owner linked to money laundering activities associated with the gambling website HYDRA888 yesterday, July 9.

The operation, led by Police Major General Choengron Rimpadee, involved the arrest of 26 year old Steven Choong Seng Lok. He was detained on a warrant issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court for involvement in an online gambling network and money laundering.

Police discovered that Choong, who was wanted in connection with the notorious gambling site HYDRA888, was travelling from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Thailand via Don Mueang Airport. Upon his arrival at the international arrivals hall, he was arrested by the Don Mueang Airport immigration investigation team.

Steven is charged under warrant number 1300/2567, dated December 16, 2024, by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court. The charges include organising online gambling without permission and conspiring with at least two others to commit money laundering, having committed money laundering due to collaboration.

Steven is the owner of Sport Planet Warehouse Co., Ltd, which was allegedly used to facilitate the circulation of funds from the gambling site HYDRA888, with an annual transaction value exceeding 11.52 billion baht (US$352 million), reported KhaoSod.

Following the arrest, the suspect was handed over to the Technology Crime Suppression Division 2 (TCSCD 2) to proceed with legal actions.

In similar news, on June 14, cyber police successfully shut down a major online gambling network named FAST24H operating out of Pattaya. The investigation uncovered monthly transactions exceeding 9 million baht.

Related Articles

The raid, directed by Police Major General Trirong Phiewphan and supported by Police Major General Kritchat Bumrungrattanayot and a joint cybercrime task force, was carried out at a luxury condominium in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Two suspects, 22 year old Chanachai and 24 year old Siwakorn, were arrested. Authorities seized two computers, a router, seven bank books, nine debit cards, two modified blank guns (.38 and .380 calibre), and 52 rounds of .380 ammunition.

Latest Thailand News
Malaysian businessman arrested in Thailand for online gambling link Crime News

Malaysian businessman arrested in Thailand for online gambling link

23 seconds ago
Koh Phangan police arrest two for drugs and firearms offences Crime News

Koh Phangan police arrest two for drugs and firearms offences

12 minutes ago
Udon Thani crash claims life of young student Road deaths

Udon Thani crash claims life of young student

24 minutes ago
Kuwaiti youths&#8217; noisy motorcycle races disrupt Pattaya&#8217;s Soi Yensabai Pattaya News

Kuwaiti youths’ noisy motorcycle races disrupt Pattaya’s Soi Yensabai

39 minutes ago
Russian trio steal 2kg cannabis worth 160,000 baht from Thai clinic Pattaya News

Russian trio steal 2kg cannabis worth 160,000 baht from Thai clinic

49 minutes ago
Pygmy hippo Moo Deng celebrates first birthday at Thai zoo Thailand News

Pygmy hippo Moo Deng celebrates first birthday at Thai zoo

58 minutes ago
Pattaya police raid targets noisy teens, seizes modified motorcycles Pattaya News

Pattaya police raid targets noisy teens, seizes modified motorcycles

1 hour ago
Phuket tourism boom: 223 billion baht from Russian, Chinese visitors Phuket News

Phuket tourism boom: 223 billion baht from Russian, Chinese visitors

1 hour ago
Cyber police detain six over Thai baht fraud scheme Crime News

Cyber police detain six over Thai baht fraud scheme

2 hours ago
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms hit 43 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms hit 43 Thai provinces

2 hours ago
Fire-breathing car stirs outrage after footpath drive in Chon Buri Thailand News

Fire-breathing car stirs outrage after footpath drive in Chon Buri

17 hours ago
Elderly poacher busted in West Thailand national park raid Thailand News

Elderly poacher busted in West Thailand national park raid

17 hours ago
New regulations for ride-hailing services in Thailand announced Thailand News

New regulations for ride-hailing services in Thailand announced

17 hours ago
Casino clash: Paetongtarn blasts Anutin for twisting Xi’s words Bangkok News

Casino clash: Paetongtarn blasts Anutin for twisting Xi’s words

17 hours ago
Weed crackdown: Thailand to force cannabis shops to hire doctors Cannabis News

Weed crackdown: Thailand to force cannabis shops to hire doctors

17 hours ago
Illegal street race disrupts highway traffic, sparks public outrage (video) Crime News

Illegal street race disrupts highway traffic, sparks public outrage (video)

18 hours ago
Student scammed: Fake landlord steals rent in Thai Facebook con Thailand News

Student scammed: Fake landlord steals rent in Thai Facebook con

18 hours ago
Stranded chihuahuas reunite with owner after 3-month hotel stay Pattaya News

Stranded chihuahuas reunite with owner after 3-month hotel stay

18 hours ago
Meth-fuelled mayhem: Thai cops nab drugged driver on Patong Hill Phuket News

Meth-fuelled mayhem: Thai cops nab drugged driver on Patong Hill

18 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver arrested with methamphetamine pills Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver arrested with methamphetamine pills

18 hours ago
Foul play: Buriram village choked by giant chicken farm nightmare Thailand News

Foul play: Buriram village choked by giant chicken farm nightmare

18 hours ago
By the river’s edge: Life along Bangkok’s khlongs Bangkok Travel

By the river’s edge: Life along Bangkok’s khlongs

18 hours ago
Thai exports face threat from proposed 36% US tariff Business News

Thai exports face threat from proposed 36% US tariff

18 hours ago
Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives Phuket News

Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives

18 hours ago
Man throws stones at cars in Bangkok, subdued by locals (video) Bangkok News

Man throws stones at cars in Bangkok, subdued by locals (video)

19 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee23 seconds agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 10, 2025
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x