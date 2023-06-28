Betrayal: Thai woman raped and blackmailed by ex-boyfriend in Bangkok

Photo via Channel 3

A 20 year old woman sought help from the public after her pervert ex-boyfriend raped and blackmailed her with explicit pictures and videos. She later discovered that the man lied about his age, employment, and marital status.

The woman revealed to the administrator of a news Facebook page that she travelled to Bangkok after finishing high school. She studied at Ramkhamhang University while working part-time.

It was during her time at the university that she encountered a mature student in the classroom. The 35 year old man paid special attention to her and helped her when they studied together. The man informed her that he was single and worked at a bank.

One day, the man offered her a ride back to her condominium. She refused the offer, but the man insisted. Upon arrival at the condo, he raped her but promised he would take care of her if she became his girlfriend.

The woman disclosed that he did not take care of her as he promised, and instead threatened her to comply with his perverted desires. When she attempted to break up with him he threatened to post and share naked pictures and videos of her on social media.

According to the woman, the ex-boyfriend gained access to her Facebook account and shared explicit content so her followers could see. He also created a second Facebook account, pretending to be her, and sent intimate pictures and videos to friends and family members.

Determined to uncover the truth about the cowardly man, the woman conducted an investigation. To her shock, she discovered that he was 44 years old, married, and had children. He did not work at the bank as he claimed as well. The woman revealed a chatbox conversation between the man and her. The man said…

“Do you want to watch porn with me? I ordered my employees to stalk you. I knew all along where you are. Do you want to see your beautiful pictures? Or do you want me to talk to your mother? Do not change the phone numbers. It does not work because I know everything. You do not believe that I have your videos, right? Should I prove it by sending it to your mother?”

She explained that she blocked him from contacting her but he could harm her anytime because he knew where she lived and where she worked. She turned to the news page to beg him to stop blackmailing her.

She filed a complaint at Bang Chan Police Station but they said she does not have enough evidence.

The woman cries every day and is at her wit’s end and doesn’t know who to turn to next in a bid to stop the cruel, perverted man blackmailing her. She hopes a member of the public can reach out and help stop this nightmare.