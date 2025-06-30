Australian man smashes window and hurls objects from Pattaya hotel

An Australian man caused a scene yesterday, June 29, after he smashed a hotel window on Pattaya Sai Song Road and hurled random objects from the 12th floor onto the street below.

Passersby scrambled to avoid falling debris as shards of broken glass, a chair, a sofa, a speaker, and bedding items rained down onto the road, prompting repeated screams from shocked witnesses. The man was identified as a 52 year old Australian national.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station soon arrived at the scene and rushed to the man’s room. They found him in a highly agitated state, having damaged multiple items in the room. The window was shattered, and several pieces of furniture were either broken or missing.

Police placed the man in handcuffs and escorted him from the premises, but he reportedly continued his outburst, shouting profanities at nearby people and raising his foot at local journalists’ cameras.

Instead of taking him to the police station, officers transported him to a hospital for medical evaluation. Police suspect the man might have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs, although the results of the health check have not been disclosed to the public.

Hotel representatives later filed a formal complaint against the man and submitted an itemised list of damages to the police to seek compensation.

Channel 7 reported that the hotel is located near the route of the Pattaya International Pride Festival 2025, with the parade scheduled to pass the area. Fortunately, officers were able to defuse the situation before festival participants arrived. No injuries were reported.

The incident comes just days after another chaotic event at a Pattaya condominium, where a Taiwanese man was seen wielding a baseball bat and striking neighbours’ doors. Police arrested him along with a Thai party entertainer during a subsequent raid, which uncovered drugs and multiple weapons in their room.