Thai father commits suicide to avoid penalty for daughter’s sexual abuse

A Thai father committed suicide in a durian plantation in the southern province of Chum Phon today, February 24, to escape a legal punishment after his 15 year old daughter came forward to seek justice after years of sexual abuse.

The community leader in the Phato district of Chum Phon revealed to MGR Online that the teenage victim’s 15 year old boyfriend, Aum, sought to help his girlfriend, Ice. Aum told the leader that Ice had been sexually assaulted by her father, 34 year old Anusorn, since she was 11.

Aum said Ice raised the matter with other family members multiple times previously but no one took any action. Ice had no one else to rely on, so she confided in Aum.

The community leader investigated the complaint and confirmed that the sexual assault occurred. The leader attempted to discuss the matter with Anusorn, but the perpetrator locked himself in his room before fleeing the property.

This prompted the community leader to contact officials from the children and family shelter to rescue the girl and subsequently accompanied Ice and her mother to Phato Police Station to file a complaint with the police.

According to Channel 7, the victim’s mother declined to give an interview to the media. She spoke to journalists by telephone briefly, stating that she believed her daughter’s account but did not wish to comment further at this time. She added that she was unable to return to their shared home after learning about the matter.

Ice is now under the care of officials to protect her from any threats from her family. Had he lived, the father would have faced charges under Section 277 of the Criminal Law: sexually assaulting a minor under 13 years old. The penalty is imprisonment from seven to 20 years and a fine of 140,000 to 400,000 baht, or life imprisonment.

Fortunately or unfortunately, Anusorn escaped legal consequences by committing suicide on a durian plantation. Neighbours found his body hanging from a durian tree on the plantation today.

In a related, tragic case in September last year, a Thai man was arrested for imprisoning and raping his 14 year old daughter for more than a week. The father denied the rape allegations, claiming the young victim consented for financial gain.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.