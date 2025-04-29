Shocking encounter: Man hides in Thai woman’s Japan hotel room

A solo traveller from Thailand shared a chilling experience in Japan when she discovered a man hiding under her hotel bed.

Natalisi Taksisi, who had chosen Japan for its reputation for safety, was horrified to find a stranger in her room despite the hotel’s key card system. The incident, which has since gone viral, has raised concerns about hotel security and sparked outrage across social media.

In her viral video, Taksisi recounted the terrifying moment when she saw a pair of eyes staring up at her from beneath the bed.

“I found a man under my bed in a hotel room in Japan. This was supposed to be a safe solo trip. What happened changed everything.”

After the man fled, she immediately reported the incident to hotel staff, who called the police. However, Taksisi faced multiple challenges in seeking justice.

Despite the hotel’s claim of security with key cards, the intruder managed to gain access to her room.

Furthermore, the hotel’s CCTV cameras were found to be non-functional, adding to her frustration. The hotel also refused to provide a full refund for the traumatising experience and made it difficult for her to obtain a copy of the police report.

Officers did recover a power bank and USB cable left behind by the intruder but there was no sign of the man’s identity.

Taksisi then checked into another hotel but the lack of support from the original hotel left her feeling further unsettled, reported NDTV.

The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with many expressing their shock and anger.

“This hotel has to be banned on every booking platform.”

Another netizen pointed out the disturbing fact that the intruder had a power bank, suggesting he had planned to wait until she fell asleep.

Other users cautioned solo travellers, particularly women, to avoid staying at the APA hotel chain.

“Japan is a nice country but the APA hotel is not safe,” one comment read, while another urged Taksisi to keep following up with the police.

This unsettling experience has put the spotlight on hotel safety and raised questions about the security measures in place to protect guests, especially solo travellers.