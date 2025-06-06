Thai schoolboy uses AI to create nude images of female classmates

Suspect shows no remorse, sending threatening messages to victims

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin17 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 6, 2025
88 1 minute read
Thai schoolboy uses AI to create nude images of female classmates
Photo via PPTV HD

A Thai schoolboy in the central province of Pathum Thani allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to create nude images of his female classmates and shared them online.

Yesterday, June 5, 20 schoolgirls and their parents visited the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau to file a complaint against their classmate after discovering their explicit pictures on social media.

The young victims had never taken these nude pictures, but the male classmate created them using AI technology and superimposed their faces onto them. Some of the victims even had their faces superimposed onto explicit videos.

They also added that this suspect sexually harassed them, both physically and verbally.

Related Articles

The victims stated that they had asked the suspect to stop on multiple occasions, but he ignored their pleas. He even sent threatening messages to any victims who attempted to take legal action against him.

One of the parents shared with PPTV HD that she learned about the issue from her daughter and gathered all the evidence she could access before submitting it to the school director.

Thai schoogirls find classmate editing their explicit pictures
Photo via PPTV HD

The school committee summoned the boy for questioning. He claimed that he created the nude pictures and videos merely for fun, not for sale. He had been doing this for roughly a year.

According to one victim’s mother, the suspect’s father was willing to let his son go through legal proceedings, but the suspect himself had no remorse for his actions. He continued editing the nude pictures and sexually harassing the victims even after the school director acknowledged the issue.

Thai schoolboy releases classmates' edited nude pictures
Photo via Facebook/ Page 3 News

The schoolgirls insisted that there were more victims than this, but they did not dare to step forward to take legal action against the suspect.

Cyber police officers insisted that the action violated the Computer Act by importing explicit content into a computer system. However, as the suspect is a minor, officers would conduct a questioning with a multidisciplinary team.

Thai boy uses AI to edit nude pictures of friends
Photo via Matichon

In a similar case reported in August last year, a male Thai teacher in the southern province of Phatthalung was caught creating nude images of schoolgirls and sharing them on Instagram. The investigation into the case and punishment against the accused teacher had not yet been publicly updated.

Latest Thailand News
Wall collapse horror: Pattaya construction mishap injures workers Pattaya News

Wall collapse horror: Pattaya construction mishap injures workers

4 minutes ago
Thai schoolboy uses AI to create nude images of female classmates Thailand News

Thai schoolboy uses AI to create nude images of female classmates

18 minutes ago
Taiwanese trio busted at Thai airport for smuggling scam phones Bangkok News

Taiwanese trio busted at Thai airport for smuggling scam phones

31 minutes ago
Fraudster mobbed in Pattaya after attempting iPhone scam Pattaya News

Fraudster mobbed in Pattaya after attempting iPhone scam

53 minutes ago
British man flees after crashing sedan into house in Udon Thani Thailand News

British man flees after crashing sedan into house in Udon Thani

1 hour ago
Phuket school flouts rules as education office struggles for action Phuket News

Phuket school flouts rules as education office struggles for action

1 hour ago
Former lecturer found dead in Bangkok temple suicide Bangkok News

Former lecturer found dead in Bangkok temple suicide

2 hours ago
International School Golf Tour 2024/25 season closes with a flourish Events

International School Golf Tour 2024/25 season closes with a flourish

2 hours ago
Thailand urged to cut interest rates amid economic challenges Business News

Thailand urged to cut interest rates amid economic challenges

2 hours ago
Thai security guard found dead with e-cigarette and drug paraphernalia Thailand News

Thai security guard found dead with e-cigarette and drug paraphernalia

2 hours ago
Terror in Chalong: Landlady’s plea after year of harassment Phuket News

Terror in Chalong: Landlady’s plea after year of harassment

2 hours ago
Escaped Chinese fraud suspect recaptured in East Thailand Pattaya News

Escaped Chinese fraud suspect recaptured in East Thailand

2 hours ago
Torrential downpour: Heavy rainfall continues to batter Thailand Thailand News

Torrential downpour: Heavy rainfall continues to batter Thailand

3 hours ago
Local legend and lingerie: Thais honour island goddess with bra offerings Thailand News

Local legend and lingerie: Thais honour island goddess with bra offerings

3 hours ago
Abandoned boy gets new home after teacher&#8217;s plea for help Thailand News

Abandoned boy gets new home after teacher’s plea for help

18 hours ago
Thailand’s emotional pull that keeps travellers coming back Thai Life

Thailand’s emotional pull that keeps travellers coming back

19 hours ago
Thai police hold seminar on criminal procedure code amendment Thailand News

Thai police hold seminar on criminal procedure code amendment

19 hours ago
Thai woman attempts to kick fellow passenger off moving train Thailand News

Thai woman attempts to kick fellow passenger off moving train

19 hours ago
Foreign tourist vandalises Chiang Mai temple, police seek suspect Chiang Mai News

Foreign tourist vandalises Chiang Mai temple, police seek suspect

19 hours ago
Fugitive Chinese fraudster captured in Thailand after scam Thailand News

Fugitive Chinese fraudster captured in Thailand after scam

20 hours ago
Missing Dane found safe with new girlfriend in South Thailand Thailand News

Missing Dane found safe with new girlfriend in South Thailand

20 hours ago
Chiang Mai homestay featured in Thai film destroyed in fire Thailand News

Chiang Mai homestay featured in Thai film destroyed in fire

20 hours ago
Fire breaks out on 8th floor of Bangkok construction site Bangkok News

Fire breaks out on 8th floor of Bangkok construction site

20 hours ago
Bus operators fight back against Phatthalung road ban Thailand News

Bus operators fight back against Phatthalung road ban

20 hours ago
Chinese suspect leaps from Pattaya Police Station window (video) Pattaya News

Chinese suspect leaps from Pattaya Police Station window (video)

21 hours ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin18 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, June 6, 2025
88 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Local legend and lingerie: Thais honour island goddess with bra offerings

Local legend and lingerie: Thais honour island goddess with bra offerings

3 hours ago
Thailand’s emotional pull that keeps travellers coming back

Thailand’s emotional pull that keeps travellers coming back

19 hours ago
Thai woman attempts to kick fellow passenger off moving train

Thai woman attempts to kick fellow passenger off moving train

19 hours ago
Chiang Mai homestay featured in Thai film destroyed in fire

Chiang Mai homestay featured in Thai film destroyed in fire

20 hours ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x