Thai schoolboy uses AI to create nude images of female classmates

A Thai schoolboy in the central province of Pathum Thani allegedly used artificial intelligence (AI) to create nude images of his female classmates and shared them online.

Yesterday, June 5, 20 schoolgirls and their parents visited the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau to file a complaint against their classmate after discovering their explicit pictures on social media.

The young victims had never taken these nude pictures, but the male classmate created them using AI technology and superimposed their faces onto them. Some of the victims even had their faces superimposed onto explicit videos.

They also added that this suspect sexually harassed them, both physically and verbally.

The victims stated that they had asked the suspect to stop on multiple occasions, but he ignored their pleas. He even sent threatening messages to any victims who attempted to take legal action against him.

One of the parents shared with PPTV HD that she learned about the issue from her daughter and gathered all the evidence she could access before submitting it to the school director.

The school committee summoned the boy for questioning. He claimed that he created the nude pictures and videos merely for fun, not for sale. He had been doing this for roughly a year.

According to one victim’s mother, the suspect’s father was willing to let his son go through legal proceedings, but the suspect himself had no remorse for his actions. He continued editing the nude pictures and sexually harassing the victims even after the school director acknowledged the issue.

The schoolgirls insisted that there were more victims than this, but they did not dare to step forward to take legal action against the suspect.

Cyber police officers insisted that the action violated the Computer Act by importing explicit content into a computer system. However, as the suspect is a minor, officers would conduct a questioning with a multidisciplinary team.

In a similar case reported in August last year, a male Thai teacher in the southern province of Phatthalung was caught creating nude images of schoolgirls and sharing them on Instagram. The investigation into the case and punishment against the accused teacher had not yet been publicly updated.