Fraudster mobbed in Pattaya after attempting iPhone scam

The suspect had two stolen iPhones, locals detain him until police arrived

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A man was caught in the act and mobbed by angry residents in Pattaya after attempting to scam a mobile phone shop with a fake bank transfer slip.

The incident unfolded at 3.30am yesterday, June 5, in Soi Rungland Village, South Pattaya, when the suspect was detained by locals after trying to flee with two high-end iPhones.

The suspect, identified as 37 year old Phiphat Nonthuean, was found with two iPhone 14 Pro Max devices worth 48,000 baht, which he had allegedly obtained using fraudulent means. As the mob cornered him, a crowd of concerned locals gathered at the scene, witnessing the chaotic confrontation. Police quickly intervened, calming the situation and calling for first aid, as the suspect had sustained injuries from the mob before being escorted to Pattaya City Police Station.

According to an anonymous witness, Phiphat had arranged to buy the phones from a mobile shop in a South Pattaya mall. He had shown a fake bank transfer slip to the shop’s motorcycle taxi driver, who then contacted the store for confirmation. Upon realising he had been duped, the driver grew suspicious, and as the suspect tried to flee with the phones, alert bystanders sprang into action, chasing him down and restraining him until the police arrived.

The police seized the phones and the fraudulent bank slip as evidence, and the suspect was handed over to investigators for further legal proceedings, reported The Pattaya News.

Phiphat now faces charges of fraud and forgery, with the law to determine his fate.

This bizarre attempt at an iPhone scam has raised questions about the prevalence of fraud in Pattaya and the vigilance of its residents.

In similar news, a prominent prosecutor has reported a call centre scam targeting the elderly after her mother was tricked into transferring 760,000 baht. The scammer, posing as a UK-based Vietnamese businessman named Harry, exploited banking loopholes to delay investigations.

