Thailand video news | Thai PM considers easing alcohol sales rules to boost tourism, Cambodia warns tourists about aggressive monkeys at Angkor Wat

In the Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand and Asia region. The stories include a rise in in-flight thefts, the weakening Thai Baht and a rise in the cost of hotels, and a little later the increasingly aggressive behaviour of monkeys in Angkor Wat.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is reviewing Thailand’s long-standing afternoon alcohol sales ban, introduced in 1972, following pressure from businesses advocating for tourism-friendly reforms. The restriction, initially aimed at preventing officials from drinking during work hours, is not part of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act and remains outdated. Proposed amendments to alcohol regulations, including lifting sales bans on Buddhist holy days and easing restrictions on electronic sales and zoned areas, are under consideration.

A tourist named Jack, aiming for the beaches of Koh Tao, mistakenly ended up in the mountainous region of Doi Tao after a mix-up in location. Stranded and left by his driver, his ordeal worsened when he lost his wallet during a meal stop in Suphanburi. Thai police intervened after his passport and cash were found at a petrol station. Officers helped him recover his belongings, provided an interpreter, and arranged accommodation. Jack praised Thai hospitality, calling his chaotic adventure a “memorable first impression.” The story gained online attention, with many commending the kindness of Thai citizens and police.

Thai authorities are cracking down on in-flight theft after criminals stole valuables worth 19 million baht on flights to Hong Kong in 2024. Tourism Minister Sorawong Thienthong urged airlines to increase cabin inspections and warn passengers, as Hong Kong reported 169 cases—70% from regional flights including Thailand. Despite concerns, officials believe tourism won’t be affected, though passengers are advised to stay vigilant. The Tourism Authority of Thailand and industry leaders stress the need for legal action against offenders. Meanwhile, flights between Thailand and Hong Kong continue to increase despite the crime wave.

Thailand’s hotel room rates surged by 15% in 2024, making it the only country with double-digit growth, according to SiteMinder. The average daily rate increased to 5,377 baht, peaking at 6,460 baht in December. Strong international travel demand, with foreign visitors making up 77% of check-ins, fueled the growth. Longer booking windows and extended stays contributed to rising revenues, with direct hotel website bookings surpassing Expedia in revenue. Chinese travellers, supported by new visa exemptions, played a key role. Hoteliers are advised to balance direct and third-party bookings to maintain profitability.

The Thai baht is expected to depreciate as the US raises tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to 25%, strengthening the US dollar. The baht opened at 33.96 per dollar but weakened past 34 during trading, reaching its lowest in a week. Market analysts warn of further declines if it surpasses the 34.10 resistance level. Global trade tensions and a potential delay in US Federal Reserve rate cuts could sustain pressure on the baht. Analysts project short-term fluctuations between 33.85-34.15 per dollar, with ongoing volatility depending on US trade policies.

With 20% of Thais now single, shifting social norms, financial concerns, and higher partner expectations are reshaping marriage trends. Many young Thais prioritise travel, housing, and self-fulfilment over tying the knot, leading to fewer and smaller weddings. Wedding planners note a shift towards intimate ceremonies, influenced by Western trends. Florists also report declining flower sales, as younger generations opt for lifestyle gifts instead. Despite this, businesses remain hopeful that as social circles expand, demand for wedding services and floral gifts will rebound over time.

A gas explosion at a department store in Taichung, Taiwan, killed four people, including two Macau tourists, and injured 26 others. The blast, reportedly caused by construction work on the 12th floor, sent debris onto the street, striking a Macau family. Two elderly family members died, while a two-year-old girl suffered severe head injuries. Over 240 people were evacuated. Authorities have suspended rescue operations, confirming no one remains trapped, as investigations into the cause continue. The Macau Government Tourism Office is assisting affected families.

Several explosions and a fire broke out at Tenaga Nasional’s Tuanku Ja’afar power plant in Port Dickson around 9 PM. Residents up to 15km away reported hearing blasts and feeling vibrations. Emergency teams, including a Hazmat unit, responded quickly, and Tenaga Nasional assured that the situation is under control. Despite the incident, the power supply in the area remained unaffected. Investigations into the cause are ongoing, with no reported injuries so far.

South Korea will impose stricter aviation safety rules starting March 1 after a fire broke out on an Air Busan plane at Gimhae Airport on January 28. The new regulations limit passengers to five 100-watt-hour portable batteries, banning those over 160-watt-hours. Charging power banks on planes will be prohibited, and security checks will inspect battery types and numbers. Passengers also won’t be allowed to store power banks or e-cigarettes in overhead bins. The move aims to prevent battery-related fires, though the exact cause of the Air Busan fire remains under investigation.

Cambodian officials have warned visitors to avoid feeding or interacting with wild macaques at Angkor Wat, as human contact has made them aggressive and destructive. Some YouTubers have encouraged the behaviour by feeding monkeys for content, leading to attacks on tourists and damage to historic temples.

Officials fear the monkeys could cause further harm by pushing down ancient stonework. While seeking solutions, authorities urge tourists to keep their distance. Angkor Wat remains Cambodia’s top tourist attraction, drawing over a million visitors last year, with conservation efforts aiming to balance tourism and wildlife protection.