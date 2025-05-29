Delivery rider attacked near Bangkok taxi stand (video)

Local crackdown urged as assaults on delivery personnel escalate

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, May 29, 2025
A delivery rider was assaulted near a motorcycle taxi stand in Sukhumvit Soi 93 in Bangkok after parking his vehicle to make a delivery.

The incident, captured on video and shared by a popular social media page, occurred on May 28 at 11am. A long-serving local motorcycle taxi driver, Somkit, expressed disbelief at the violent incident, citing his 30 years in the area without witnessing such aggression.

Somkit explained that while delivery riders occasionally cause inconvenience by parking in spaces needed by the motorcycle taxis, these issues are generally resolved through conversation rather than violence. He speculated that there might be underlying motives behind the attack, as the drivers in the area are generally not inclined toward violence.

Another resident, Kom, shared his account, stating that while selling goods nearby, he observed the rider being asked to move his vehicle from the taxi stand entrance. The rider, however, parked in a way that blocked entry to a dormitory.

Kom did not witness the entire altercation but heard calls for the rider to move his vehicle. Upon returning to his store, he later heard a commotion and discovered a fight had ensued, attributing it to a misunderstanding.

A local vendor, referred to as A, provided further insights. She noted that tensions occasionally arise due to differing temperaments among riders and drivers.

On the day of the incident, she was not present but mentioned that usually, there are no significant issues, given the area’s busy nature with shops and apartments. She remarked that the alleged assailant was usually calm, suggesting there might have been a specific reason for the conflict.

Attempts to contact the alleged perpetrator at their residence in Soi Phung Mi 50 were unsuccessful. The police also sought to speak with the injured rider, who was unavailable for comment, reported KhaoSod.

Phra Khanong Police Station’s superintendent revealed that legal charges are pending further medical assessments of the rider. Initial arrangements for compensation have been made, and police believe the matter might be resolved amicably, as there has been no further communication from the rider.

Bright Choomanee
Thursday, May 29, 2025
