Monorail mania: Thailand’s Pink Line to operate free trial run

MRTA says extension will increase passenger usage by up to 20%

Pictures courtesy of Railway Technology

Bangkok commuters have a new reason to celebrate — the long-awaited Pink Line monorail extension to Muang Thong Thani officially opened yesterday, May 20, promising to ease traffic headaches and ramp up convenience for eventgoers. Even better? It’s completely free to ride until June 16.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), which owns the project, along with operator Northern Bangkok Monorail Co Ltd (NBM), announced that the new 3-kilometre extension is expected to boost Pink Line ridership by up to 20%. With Muang Thong Thani hosting countless concerts, exhibitions, and massive events year-round, the extension is seen as a much-needed game-changer.

“This marks a critical step toward reaching our ultimate target of 100,000 daily passengers,” an MRTA official said. “We expect the extension to attract around 13,800 additional daily riders during the trial phase.”

The extension branches off from the main Pink Line at Muang Thong Thani Station and includes two new stops: Impact Muang Thong Thani and Lake Muang Thong Thani. The new route offers a direct, reliable link to one of Bangkok’s most congested areas, notoriously difficult to access during large-scale events.

The Pink Line monorail, running along Highway 304 through Chaeng Wattana and Ram Inthra, began full operations in December 2023. Cutting travel time between Khae Rai and Min Buri by over 50%, it integrates with other transit lines.

NBM highlighted the significance of the upgrade, noting that congestion in Muang Thong Thani has been a longstanding issue, especially during international expos, music festivals, and sporting events. Now, commuters and event attendees will have a fast, modern alternative to hours of gridlocked traffic, reported Bangkok Post.

Currently, the Pink Line serves around 60,000 to 70,000 passengers daily. With the new extension now open, officials believe this number could quickly surge as people take advantage of the smoother connection to key entertainment and business hubs.

In the coming weeks, MRTA and NBM will monitor passenger feedback and usage to fine-tune operations before moving to full commercial service after the trial ends.

